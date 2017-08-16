The Lions waived/injured linebacker Brandon Copleand on Wednesday after he reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions continued to make depth additions on Wednesday, signing offensive lineman Connor Bozick, tight end Andrew Price and defensive lineman Giorgio Newberry.

The team also waived/injured linebacker Brandon Copleand after he reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bozick was briefly with the Lions earlier this offseason, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware at the end of May before being waived nine days later. He appeared in 46 games in college, playing both tackle and guard, earning all-conference honors as a junior and senior.

Price, an undrafted free agent out of UNLV, was college teammates with Lions defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end caught 16 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns his senior year.

Newberry, a top defensive lineman prospect coming out of high school, played for Florida State from 2011-15. Splitting time between defensive end, defensive tackle and tight end, he finished his college career with 36 tackles, two sacks, and eight pass breakups.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder was in training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and was most recently with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.

As for Copeland, teams will have 24 hours to claim him, which seems unlikely given his season-ending injury. Once he clears waivers, he’ll revert to the Lions roster and be placed on injured reserve.

On Instagram, Copeland posted appreciation for the support he’s received.

“If you know me well then you understand that this is just another challenge that I’ll gladly take on with a smile,” he wrote. “This also means that I’ve already accomplished overcoming this obstacle in my head so just give me a bit of time for my body to catch up.”

