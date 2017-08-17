Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) is being sued for a May 2016 issue where he allegedly punched the mother of his child in the face. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Following the six-game suspension doled out to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot, the NFL has made it clear they don’t need a conviction, or even for charges to be filed, to discipline a player.

The Detroit Lions have a couple of players with outstanding legal issues, including safety Tavon Wilson, who is being sued for a May 2016 issue where he allegedly punched the mother of his child in the face.

Wilson’s lawyer told TMZ there is video exonerating his client, but little else has been said about the case the past two months.

Asked if there was a lingering fear of a suspension, Lions coach Jim Caldwell said it’s out of the team’s control.

“Yeah, you know, the league has the information,” Caldwell said. “They’ll take a look at it, they’ll make a determination. If there’s an issue, they’ll let us know. That’s all we can do.”

Wilson, a former second-round pick, signed with the Lions in 2016, starting 14 games last season. He’s been working with the first-team defense most of training camp, but has been in a red no-contact jersey the past two weeks after suffering an arm injury in the second camp practice.

