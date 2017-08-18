Lions running back Ameer Abdullah's point-per-reception value may not be appealing to fantasy players, (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Fantasy football general managers are being tipped off to some sage advice from ESPN's Eric Karabell when it comes to taking Lions running back Ameer Abdullah on draft day — wait or at least employ a delayed draw.

The senior writer includes the third-year back in his annual "Do Not Draft" list, which doesn't mean avoiding the player altogether but rather factoring in all aspects of his game.



For Abdullah, that involves more than taking handoffs. Karabell writes, "When in doubt, go with pass-catchers in PPR (point-per-reception). Abdullah won’t be asked to catch many passes, either, since Theo Riddick is there, and surely neither is a lock to stay the least bit healthy."

Abdullah is No. 80 on ESPN's top 200 PPR ranking, which is a composite of five of the site's writers.

Last season, the Nebraska product had five catches for 57 yards and a TD before going down with a broken foot in Week 2. He has 30 career catches for 240 yards and two TDs.

Riddick is No. 70 on ESPN's PPR chart.

The fifth-year running back had 53 catches for 371 yards and five TDs last season. The Notre Dame product has 164 career catches for 566 yards and two TDs.

Patriots tight end Ron Gronkowski tops Karabell's cautionary compilation, not because the "Gronk" is a fantasy player's albatross (1,000 receiving yards three times in seven seasons and double-digit TDs in five). Gronkowski is included mainly due to tight ends being more prone to injury.