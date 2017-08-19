The Lions will host NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to tour the upgrades at Ford Field. He will also attend a fan forum at the stadium later that evening with select season-ticket holders. (Photo: Tony Dejak / Associated Press)

Detroit — The Lions will host NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to tour the upgrades at Ford Field. He will also attend a fan forum at the stadium later that evening with select season-ticket holders.

The fan forum — which will also include appearances by former Lions players Herman Moore, Lomas Brown and Jason Hanson — will be streamed live on the team’s website.

“Roger and I will be taking questions from our variety of fans, and plus, people that will be watching on the Internet,” team president Rod Wood announced during the broadcast of the team’s preseason game against the Jets.

Wood has made it known he’d like to host another Super Bowl, or an NFL draft, in the near future.

The Lions committed over $100 million to upgrade Ford Field this offseason, installing larger video boards, improving the stadium’s Wi-Fi network and overhauling the suites.