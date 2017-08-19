Buy Photo Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Matt Stafford went 8-for-10 for 84 yards and a touchdown in three series as the Lions were able to get past the Jets in a 16-6 preseason win at Ford Field Saturday night.

The first team defense looked just as dominant as it did last week in Indianapolis. A'Shawn Robinson was a monster on the inside and really appears as if he's going to be a handful for opposing offensive lines this fall.

The backups didn't do much tonight, though Jake Rudock (8-for-13, 84 yards) did engineer a long drive that ended in a Matt Prater field goal. Brad Kaaya struggled to find a rhythm, but he did make a big pass to Jared Abbredaris on third down that allowed the Lions to get near midfield late in the game. That led to the Lions getting into Jets territory, which allowed Matt Prater to essentially ice the game with a 50-yard field goal.

Next week the Lions will bring in Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the always competitive third preseason game. The defending champs are sure to give the Lions a lot better feel for where they stand than the lowly Colts and Jets.

Lions put the Jets away

After Keshawn Martin set the Lions up nicely at their own 38, Brad Kaaya was able to find Jared Abbredaris on third down and move the chains near midfield. Tion Green followed with an 11-yard run into Jets territory. After a Kaaya completion to XXXX left the Lions a yard short of a first down that would have allowed them to bleed the clock, Matt Prater came in and hit a 50-yard field goal to ice the game.

With 1:11 left, it's the Lions on top of the Jets, 16-6.

Jets cut into Lions lead

A 28-yard pass interference penalty on third down got the Jets down inside the Lions red zone, but once again, the Lions defense stiffened and forced Ross Martin into a 28-yard field goal attempt that went right down the middle.

With 5:30 left to play, the Lions lead the Jets, 13-6.

Kaaya struggling to get the offense goign

Though it appeared the Lions were going to go three-and-out, the Jets picked up a personal foul penalty that gave Brad Kaaya and the offense a second chance. Unfortunately for the Lions, Tion Green's big run to midfield was called back due to a holding penalty and Kaaya was called for intentional grounding (though it was the receiver who ran the wrong route) that stalled the drive and forced the Lions to punt.

With 8:05 remaining, the Lions lead 13-3.

Jets get on the board

Bryce Petty was able to pick apart the Lions second-tier secondary at the start of the fourth quarter in leading the Jets on a 12-play, 79-yard drive that culminated in a 31-yard field goal by Ross Martin.

With 11:06 left to play, the Lions lead the Jets, 13-3.

Though the Lions secondary wasn't up to snuff for much of the drive, Jamal Agnew made a nice play on the ball in the end zone on third down to force the field goal attempt.

Petty has had a good second half. He's 10-for-14 for 102 yards since taking over for the hapless Christian Hackenberg.

Kaaya takes over at QB

Keshawn Martin was able to get the Lions offense in decent shape with a 22-yard punt return to the Lions 33. Brad Kaaya surely appreciated that, as it meant he wouldn't have his first series come in the shadow of his own goal line. Kaaya hit Jared Abbredaris for a 14-yard gain on first down. Dwayne Washington got the Lions into Jets territory, but the drive stalled after that and the Lions were forced to punt.

With 1:44 left to play in the third quarter, the Lions still lead 13-0.

Jets come up short on field goal attempt

Bryce Petty took over at quarterback for the Jets and guided the offense into Lions territory. The defense stiffened up and forced a long field goal try that Ross Martin missed from 56 yards out.

With 8:18 remaining in the third quarter, the Lions still lead 13-0.

Jets, Lions exchange turnovers

Despite the Lions offense opening with a three-and-out, they got another shot with the ball after Jets return man Frankie Hammond Jr. let the punt go right through his hands. It just wasn't meant to be, apparently, as Jake Rudock gave the ball right back to New York when he through an interception right into the thankful arms of Corey Lemonier.

Lions settle for field goal just before the half

After the Lions defense forced a three-and-out for the fourth time in five drives, Jake Rudock went to work, executing a 16-play, 87-yard drive that culminated in a 25-yard Matt Prater field goal with nine seconds left to play in the first half.

At halftime, the Lions are dominating the Jets to the tune of a 13-0 lead.

Rudock, once again, showed off his ability to move when the pocket breaks down, breaking out for a 11-yard gain to get the Lions out of the shadow of their own end zone. Jace Billingsley showed his elusiveness on first down on a short pass, turning it into a first down. On third-and-10, Billingsley came up big again with a first down reception. Two plays later, Rudock stepped up in the pocket as the pressure came and found Dwayne Washington for a first down into Jets territory. Rudock would then thread the needle to Michael Roberts for a 20-yard run and catch. Kenny Golladay caught his first pass of the night on a six-yard route inside the Jets 10.

Stafford gives way to Rudock

Matt Stafford's night is done as Jake Rudock took over for the Lions at quarterback on the team's fourth drive. The Lions went three-and-out as Rudock was pressured on third-and-5 and fumbled the ball without being touched before pouncing on it and keeping it out of the defense's hands.

Stafford went 8-for-10 for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Jets drive stalls at midfield

Christian Hackenberg used some nifty footwork on third down to produce the first first down of the night for the Jets offense. After a 17-yard pass to Bilal Powell gave New York another first down at midfield, the Lions defense had enough, forcing the Jets to punt three plays later with stellar defensive line play on first and second down.

The Jets offensive line is pretty porous and the Lions are just feasting in the first half.

Stafford finds Jones for TD

The first quarter ended on a Jets offsides penalty on third-and-1 that gave the Lions a first down at the 6. After a short run by Zach Zenner, Matt Stafford found Marvin Jones for a 4-yard touchdown on a beautiful throw that saw Jones get both his feet inbounds on the fly.

With 14:18 remaining in the second quarter, the Lions lead 10-0.

This is how the 11-play, 78-yard drive started:

Stafford threw a pass behind Jones on a first down slant pattern, and after a swing pass to Ameer Abdullah netted five yards, Stafford made up for his blunder by finding Jones for eight yards to earn the Lions second first down of the night. Abdullah rushed for eight yards on first down, and the Lions got across midfield on a Stafford completion to Golden Tate. Zenner got in on the fun with a 9-yard gain. Stafford found Jones again to get the Lions inside the red zone.

It appeared Stafford had a few jitters early against a beastly Jets defensive line, but he settled down nicely.

Robinson continues to impress

A'Shawn Robinson dominated his man on the inside, pushing a Jets offensive lineman into quarterback Christian Hackenberg for the sack. It was a dominant bullrush by Robinson, who has looked every bit like the monster the Lions need on that interior over the first two weeks.

The Lions defense is three for three after another three-and-out from the New York offense.

Stafford back on the field, Lions go three-and-out

Ameer Abdullah couldn't find much running room on first and second down. On third down, Matt Stafford and Golden Tate just missed a first down hookup, and as the ball popped in the air, the Jets missed a golden chance for a turnover.

On the punt, Quandre Diggs laid the smack down on the Jets return man, stopping the return before it even got started.

Lions 'D' on point

Marcus Murphy set the Jets up nicely with a kickoff return to the 43, but unfortunately for the third-year man out of Missouri, a penalty brought the ball back inside the 20. The Lions defense forced a three-and-out. Glover Quinn dropped a chance at an interception on third down.

Lions settle for a field goal

After the Lions took over at the Jets 43, Matt Stafford found Golden Tate for an 18-yard reception down to the 25. Ameer Abdullah rushed for six yards on first down, but Stafford was sacked on second down for a loss of 11. Stafford found T.J. Jones for 12 yards on third down, meaning the Lions had to settle for a 37-yard field goal from Matt Prater.

Lions defense steps up early on

Jarrad Davis stuffed Bilal Powell on first down, Anthony Zettel worked his way into the backfield to slow down Powell on second down and Cornelius Washington forced a fumble when he drilled Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg on third down. The Jets recovered, but the Lions defense picked up where it left off last week in Indianapolis.

LIONS VS. JETS

What: Second preseason game for both teams.

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

Records: Lions 1-0, Jets 1-0

TV / radio: WJBK Fox 2 / WJR 760

