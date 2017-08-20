Lions 16, Jets 6
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter of the 16-6 Detroit victory over the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 19, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Cornelius Washington hits Jets quarterback Christian
Lions' Cornelius Washington hits Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, forcing the fumble but New York recovers In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and rookie Jarrad Davis bring
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and rookie Jarrad Davis bring down Jets' Bilal Powell In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws In the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the ball upfield
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the ball upfield In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver downfield In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Juston Burris just misses intercepting a tipped
Jets' Juston Burris just misses intercepting a tipped pass by Lions' Golden Tate In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Akeem Spence sacks Jets quarterback Christian
Lions' Akeem Spence sacks Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the team
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the team during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with the team
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with the team during a huddle before playing the New York Jets.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on the field during
Injured defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on the field during the warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood talks with injured tight end
Lions President Rod Wood talks with injured tight end Eric Ebron before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Jets running back Bilal
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Jets running back Bilal Powell In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets past Jets' Juston
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets past Jets' Juston Burris and heads up the sidelines on a first down run In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets running back Bilal Powell is stopped by Lions'
Jets running back Bilal Powell is stopped by Lions' Quandre Digss In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions punter Kasey Redfern puts from Detroits' end
Lions punter Kasey Redfern puts from Detroits' end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders get the crowd going into
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders get the crowd going into the game early in the first half.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie running back Matt Asiata leaps over the
Lions rookie running back Matt Asiata leaps over the pile or additional yardage during a run In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock takes off running up
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock takes off running up field for a first down In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Dwayne Washington breaks around
Lions running back Dwayne Washington breaks around the corner, evading a tackle by Jets' Demario Davis In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Juston Burris is able to get in front of stop
Jets' Juston Burris is able to get in front of stop a reception in the end zone by Lions' Golden Tate In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Lions' Jordan Hill battle on
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Lions' Jordan Hill battle on the line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws under pressure
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws under pressure from Jets' Deon Simon in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team Lions' Jordan Hill at the line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Alex Barrett and Cheri Thornton drag down Jets
Lions' Alex Barrett and Cheri Thornton drag down Jets running back Roma Morris in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Jordan Leggett can't pull in a touchdown reception
Jets' Jordan Leggett can't pull in a touchdown reception with Lions' Jamal Agnew defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie running back Lion Green gains yardage
Lions rookie running back Lion Green gains yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets quarter back Bryce Petty goes down hard, tripped
Jets quarter back Bryce Petty goes down hard, tripped up by Lions Roan Milligan, running for the endzone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Keyshawn Martin evades Jets' Spencer Passenger
Lions' Keyshawn Martin evades Jets' Spencer Passenger and kicker Rose Martin on a return in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions A'Shawn Robinson smiling on the bench near the
Lions A'Shawn Robinson smiling on the bench near the end of the victory for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence was doing a lot
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence was doing a lot of smiling and questionable dancing as the end of the game with Detroit on top 16-6 in the second of four preseason game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Here’s a quick look at who is trending up and who is trending down after the Lions’ 16-6 preseason victory over the New York Jets on Saturday:

    STOCK UP: Akeem Spence

    While the Lions continue to deal with depth concerns at defensive end, the defensive tackle rotation is shaping up nicely. Behind the potent starting pairing of A’Shawn Robinson and Haloti Ngata, the backups are looking more than adequate.

    Spence, largely seen as an underwhelming free-agent addition, has thrived during his early transition to Detroit’s attacking front. He showed impressive burst off the line of scrimmage, tallying a sack on his first play in the game. On his second snap, he beat two Jets blockers to make a run stop. After the game, Lions coach Jim Caldwell called the 6-foot-1, 307-pound tackle a “whirling dervish.”

    STOCK DOWN: Jake Rudock

    After an impressive preseason debut against the Colts, Rudock had an eye-opening experience having to deal with the Jets’ imposing pass rush. Rudock didn’t handle the pressure all that well, including an interception on a rushed throw.

    It wasn’t a great showing, but it should be a valuable learning experience. The cerebral, young backup is certain to learn from it when watching the film.

    TREADING WATER: Jace Billingsley

    Billingsley had a spectacular play, breaking a tackle, then making a second defender miss to pick up a first down. A few plays later, facing a third-and-10, he broke free on a crossing route for an 11-yard pickup. But there was also a drop on a pass that hit him in the hands and he got flagged for a false start on third down, helping kill a drive.

    STOCK UP: T.J. Lang

    Stating the obvious, it was good news Lang was even in the lineup. He had practiced just once in the week and a half leading up to this game as the Lions continue to take extreme precaution with the veteran lineman coming off hip surgery.

    But not only did Lang play, he didn’t show any signs of rust, particularly in pass protection, where the Jets had little success against him.

    STOCK DOWN: Joe Dahl

    Once Dahl entered the lineup, replacing Lang after the third offensive series, the line started struggling with its ability to protect the quarterback. It certainly doesn’t all fall on Dahl, but his underwhelming performance is a continuation of his recent work on the practice field.

    STOCK UP: Keshawn Martin

    Martin’s 43-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter helped get the Lions into field-goal position to seal the win. He also had a 22-yard punt return earlier in the quarter. Those came against second- and third-team special teams groupings, but still represented the most-dynamic returns the Lions have gotten in their two preseason games.

    TREADING WATER: Kenny Golladay

    If you tuned in Saturday night, you were probably expecting another electric performance from the rookie, but were treated to a single target resulting in a 6-yard gain. More than anything, this game serves as a reminder that the third-round pick isn’t going to immediately become the team’s No. 1 receiver.

    STOCK UP: Steve Longa

    Special teams is going to be an important part of the equation if Longa is going to sneak onto the Lions’ roster, and he was impressive in that department against the Jets, outracing every teammate down the field on multiple kickoffs. He did find himself offside on one, but made up for it with a tackle for loss on defense.

    STOCK DOWN: TJ Jones

    Jones got the first crack at punt returns and looked OK, and he caught the only pass his direction, but his stock is down because he got hit with the injury bug, a strained hamstring, when he could least afford it.

    Jones has done everything right this camp. He put on significant muscle mass at the team’s request, and that was supposed to protect him from some of these minor injuries. If he misses significant practice time, he could slip behind other options for receiving roster spots.

    STOCK UP: Golden Tate

    Marvin Jones had the big gain, with four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown, but not only did Tate haul in a pair of balls for 34 yards, but he had an impressive block in the second level, clearing the way for a sizeable gain for running back Zach Zenner, going around the right edge.

    Tate is never going to be a star blocker on the outside, he just doesn’t have the size, but if he can make an occasional impact like this play, it would be a meaningful addition to Detroit’s ground game, where every bit helps.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

