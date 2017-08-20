Lions 16, Jets 6
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter of the 16-6 Detroit victory over the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 19, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Cornelius Washington hits Jets quarterback Christian
Lions' Cornelius Washington hits Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, forcing the fumble but New York recovers In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and rookie Jarrad Davis bring
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and rookie Jarrad Davis bring down Jets' Bilal Powell In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws In the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the ball upfield
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the ball upfield In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver downfield In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Juston Burris just misses intercepting a tipped
Jets' Juston Burris just misses intercepting a tipped pass by Lions' Golden Tate In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Akeem Spence sacks Jets quarterback Christian
Lions' Akeem Spence sacks Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the team
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the team during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with the team
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with the team during a huddle before playing the New York Jets.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on the field during
Injured defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on the field during the warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood talks with injured tight end
Lions President Rod Wood talks with injured tight end Eric Ebron before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Jets running back Bilal
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Jets running back Bilal Powell In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets past Jets' Juston
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets past Jets' Juston Burris and heads up the sidelines on a first down run In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets running back Bilal Powell is stopped by Lions'
Jets running back Bilal Powell is stopped by Lions' Quandre Digss In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions punter Kasey Redfern puts from Detroits' end
Lions punter Kasey Redfern puts from Detroits' end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders get the crowd going into
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders get the crowd going into the game early in the first half.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie running back Matt Asiata leaps over the
Lions rookie running back Matt Asiata leaps over the pile or additional yardage during a run In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock takes off running up
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock takes off running up field for a first down In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Dwayne Washington breaks around
Lions running back Dwayne Washington breaks around the corner, evading a tackle by Jets' Demario Davis In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Juston Burris is able to get in front of stop
Jets' Juston Burris is able to get in front of stop a reception in the end zone by Lions' Golden Tate In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Lions' Jordan Hill battle on
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Lions' Jordan Hill battle on the line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws under pressure
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws under pressure from Jets' Deon Simon in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team Lions' Jordan Hill at the line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team Lions' Jordan Hill at the line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Alex Barrett and Cheri Thornton drag down Jets
Lions' Alex Barrett and Cheri Thornton drag down Jets running back Roma Morris in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Jordan Leggett can't pull in a touchdown reception
Jets' Jordan Leggett can't pull in a touchdown reception with Lions' Jamal Agnew defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie running back Lion Green gains yardage
Lions rookie running back Lion Green gains yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets quarter back Bryce Petty goes down hard, tripped
Jets quarter back Bryce Petty goes down hard, tripped up by Lions Roan Milligan, running for the endzone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Keyshawn Martin evades Jets' Spencer Passenger
Lions' Keyshawn Martin evades Jets' Spencer Passenger and kicker Rose Martin on a return in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions A'Shawn Robinson smiling on the bench near the
Lions A'Shawn Robinson smiling on the bench near the end of the victory for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence was doing a lot
Buy Photo
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence was doing a lot of smiling and questionable dancing as the end of the game with Detroit on top 16-6 in the second of four preseason game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — It took just three plays for Lions defensive end Cornelius Washington to leave his mark.

    And perhaps a lasting reminder on New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg’s chest.

    After sitting out the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts last week, Washington delivered a bone-rattling sack that highlighted the Lions’ defensive effort in a 16-6 preseason win over the Jets Saturday night at Ford Field.

    With the Jets facing a third-and-7 at their own 22-yard line on the opening possession, Washington flew right by Jets right tackle Brandon Shell, who offered no resistance on the edge as he helped double team defensive tackle Haloti Ngata inside.

    “(My eyes) got big as grapefruits,” said Washington. “That thing looked like the highway of love to the quarterback, shoot.”

    Washington, who got the start next to Ngata, leveled an unsuspecting Hackenberg in the backfield for a 12-yard sack and jarred the ball loose, but it was recovered by the Jets to force a fourth down.

    “That’s an easy one right there,” Washington said, laughing. “That’s why I’m so excited to be here because I know Haloti is going to get doubles, (Akeem) Spence is going to get doubles, J-Hill (Jordan Hill) is going to get doubles.

    “Just pretty much anybody we get in there is going to get doubles and then Ziggy (Ansah) is probably going to get a bunch of doubles, too, so that’s going to be little ol’ me on the other side just cleaning up.”

    Washington’s big hit fired up the Detroit sideline and helped spark a string of three consecutive three-and-outs by the Lions’ first-team defense. By the end of the first quarter, the Lions held the Jets to as many total yards of offense (3) as offensive drives.

    “That set the tone a whole lot,” cornerback Nevin Lawson said. “That’s one of our things is to get sacks and turnovers but that definitely set the tone.”

    For Hackenberg, though, it was just one of several forgettable moments in a rather forgettable performance. He finished 2-for-6 passing for 14 yards and was sacked twice for 17 yards.

    “It was one of those looks. It was just one of those things that kind of happens and you’ve got to get up and go and move on from it,” Hackenberg said of Washington’s sack. “They got us and even if we had thrown the hot (route), I think they were even tracking that, so overall it was a good scheme by Detroit.”

    Washington finished with three tackles and plenty of high-fives, but noted he experienced his share of “ups and downs” in his first game action this preseason.

    Yet with a defensive line that has already been dealt a blow with injuries to defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (torn Achilles) and linebacker/defensive tackle Brandon Copeland (torn pectoral muscle), it’s a playmaking moment that will help Washington’s case for a roster spot.

    “There’s definitely some stuff I need to improve on,” said Washington, who signed with the Lions after spending his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears. “I wasn’t really impressing myself as far as setting the edge at times, playing as physical as I needed to be on tight ends. I feel like I left too much space between the tight end and tackle as far as when that cutback comes, but that’s just something I need to work on to get back in the swing of things.

    “I helped our team tonight, for sure. I think the defense did very well, but I just got to keep it rolling from here, just keep stacking days.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com: @jamesbhawkins

