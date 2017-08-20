Preseason: Lions 16, Jets 6
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over the Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter of the 16-6 Detroit victory on Saturday night.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Cornelius Washington hits Jets quarterback Christian
Lions' Cornelius Washington hits Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, forcing the fumble but New York recovers In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and rookie Jarrad Davis bring
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and rookie Jarrad Davis bring down Jets' Bilal Powell In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws In the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws In the first quarter against the Jets.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the ball upfield
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the ball upfield In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver downfield In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Juston Burris just misses intercepting a tipped
Jets' Juston Burris just misses intercepting a tipped pass by Lions' Golden Tate In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Akeem Spence sacks Jets quarterback Christian
Lions' Akeem Spence sacks Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the team
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the team during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with the team
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with the team during a huddle before playing the New York Jets.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on the field during
Injured defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on the field during the warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood talks with injured tight end
Lions President Rod Wood talks with injured tight end Eric Ebron before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Jets running back Bilal
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Jets running back Bilal Powell In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets past Jets' Juston
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets past Jets' Juston Burris and heads up the sidelines on a first down run In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jets running back Bilal Powell is stopped by Lions'
Jets running back Bilal Powell is stopped by Lions' Quandre Digss In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions punter Kasey Redfern puts from Detroits' end
Lions punter Kasey Redfern puts from Detroits' end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders get the crowd going into
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders get the crowd going into the game early in the first half.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie running back Matt Asiata leaps over the
Lions rookie running back Matt Asiata leaps over the pile or additional yardage during a run In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock takes off running up
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock takes off running up field for a first down In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Dwayne Washington breaks around
Lions running back Dwayne Washington breaks around the corner, evading a tackle by Jets' Demario Davis In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Juston Burris is able to get in front of stop
Jets' Juston Burris is able to get in front of stop a reception in the end zone by Lions' Golden Tate In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Lions' Jordan Hill battle on
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Lions' Jordan Hill battle on the line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws under pressure
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws under pressure from Jets' Deon Simon in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double
The Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team the Lions' Jordan Hill at the line in the third quarter Saturday night.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team Lions' Jordan Hill at the line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Alex Barrett and Cheri Thornton drag down Jets
Lions' Alex Barrett and Cheri Thornton drag down Jets running back Roma Morris in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Jets' Jordan Leggett can't pull in a touchdown
The Jets' Jordan Leggett can't pull in a touchdown reception with the Lions' Jamal Agnew defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie running back Lion Green gains yardage
Lions rookie running back Lion Green gains yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jets quarter back Bryce Petty goes down hard, tripped
Jets quarter back Bryce Petty goes down hard, tripped up by Lions Roan Milligan, running for the endzone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions' Keyshawn Martin evades Jets' Spencer Passenger
Lions' Keyshawn Martin evades Jets' Spencer Passenger and kicker Rose Martin on a return in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions A'Shawn Robinson smiling on the bench near the
Lions A'Shawn Robinson smiling on the bench near the end of the victory for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence was doing a lot
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence was doing a lot of smiling and questionable dancing as the end of the game with Detroit on top 16-6 in the second of four preseason game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit – Lions rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew appeared to be in the right place at the right time.

    But as it turns out, he was actually out of position.

    With the New York Jets facing a third-and-6 at the Lions’ 13-yard line, Agnew broke up Bryce Petty’s intended pass for Jordan Leggett in the back of the end zone early in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 16-6 preseason win Saturday night at Ford Field.

    “To be honest, I was in the wrong spot,” said Agnew, a fifth-round pick. “It worked out perfectly fine. I had pretty good poise. The coaches do a really job coaching breaking on the ball and somehow got my hand in there and made a play on the ball.”

    Agnew’s disruption forced the Jets to settle for a 31-yard field goal for their first points. It was “bittersweet” rebound after he gave up a 23-yard completion to Myles White down the left sideline on the first play of the fourth quarter and was picked on by Petty throughout New York’s 13-play scoring drive.

    More: New Lions DTs Spence, Hill attack with ‘havoc’ on their minds

    “I feel like Jamal held up great,” cornerback Nevin Lawson said. “As a corner, things like that are going to happen. They're going to come at you, but it's up to you to answer.”

    Agnew also flashed his potential on consecutive plays during the previous defensive series, getting pressure on Petty to force an incompletion and teaming with linebacker Paul Worrilow to stop White short of the sticks on a third-and-10.

    Despite giving up several receptions, Agnew kept mostly everything in front of him and finished with a team-high six tackles, including five solo. He also received a pair of opportunities on special teams, with a 17-yard kickoff return and a 6-yard punt return.

    "Definitely some good things and some bad things. There's some ups and downs there, but it's trial by fire,” Agnew said. “It felt good out there to see the speed of the game a little bit more and made a couple mistakes, but I know what I got to correct. The good thing about it is we got a couple more preseason games and we got practice, so I'm looking forward to that.”

    More: Washington gets on 'highway of love' in Lions debut

    Agnew added he’s relying more on his technique compared to the college game, but noted playing that technique at full speed and knowing what to expect on differing downs and distances is something he has to work on.

    “That's next-level stuff compared to college,” he said. “Definitely at this level, you have to have that in your thought process while you're on the field.”

    While Agnew continues to experience growing pains and progress during the preseason, Lawson is already encouraged by the strides he’s making.

    “He's getting better. I see it, I know it,” Lawson said. “I think one thing he did already a great job of is getting that defensive scheme down. So once you get that defensive scheme down, now you have to get that defensive technique down.

    “I feel like that's one of the things as a corner and defensive back, you always got to work on your technique so you always got to continue to fine tune that. At the end of the day, though, he'll be a great player."

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @jamesbhawkins

