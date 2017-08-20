Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over the Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter of the 16-6 Detroit victory on Saturday night. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – Lions receivers Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and TJ Jones wanted to do something creative if one of them found the end zone.

With the NFL scaling back its restrictions on touchdown celebrations during the offseason, the trio took advantage of the relaxed rules in Saturday’s 16-6 preseason win over the New York Jets at Ford Field.

After Marvin Jones capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter, he, Tate and Jones joined together to perform a Double Dutch jump rope celebration.

“It came from warmups,” said Jones, who finished with four receptions for 34 yards. “We were bouncing off ideas from each other and TJ Jones said, 'What about Double Dutch?'

“I was like, 'Oh yeah, we can definitely do that.' I did that growing up, so whoever scores gets to jump and that's the way we did it. It ended up working perfectly and we ended up kind of going fast, working with each other and it was cool."

After Marvin Jones caught Matthew Stafford’s perfectly-placed pass on a fade route to give the Lions a 10-0 lead, he jogged over toward Tate and Jones, who stood on opposite sides and began twirling a pair of imaginary jump ropes. Marvin Jones then timed his entrance before jumping in.

The touchdown celebration lasted roughly 10 seconds and quickly became a hit on social media.

“We went out there and were talking about we got do something, something hype,” Tate said. “That's what we came up with and I think Marvin executed it very well.”

The Double Dutch demonstration also received rave reviews from several Lions, including Stafford.

“I’m not a jump rope guy. It’s not my thing,” Stafford said. “That was good, I thought theirs was good. I imagine it will be on some re-runs somewhere.”

Last season the act likely would’ve drawn a penalty flag for excessive celebration. But thanks to the league’s touchdown celebration rules changes that were approved in May, group demonstrations, celebrating on the ground and using the football as a prop are all allowed under the new guidelines.

However, celebrations deemed offensive, that delay the game and are directed at an opponent will still be penalized.

“Yeah, I didn’t (see) it but that’s what the rules allow,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “I guess it adds to the entertainment value, but as coaches, we certainly could do without it. But if they have fun doing it, fine. And if it doesn’t disrupt the timing of the game, we’re fine.”

While it’s unknown if the Double Dutch routine will resurface or if it was a one-and-done deal, Marvin Jones said there will be plenty more group celebrations in the works.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” he said. “That was just the start.”

