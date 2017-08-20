1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – Lions receivers Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and TJ Jones wanted to do something creative if one of them found the end zone.

With the NFL scaling back its restrictions on touchdown celebrations during the offseason, the trio took advantage of the relaxed rules in Saturday’s 16-6 preseason win over the New York Jets at Ford Field.

After Marvin Jones capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter, he, Tate and Jones joined together to perform a Double Dutch jump rope celebration.

“It came from warmups,” said Jones, who finished with four receptions for 34 yards. “We were bouncing off ideas from each other and TJ Jones said, 'What about Double Dutch?'

“I was like, 'Oh yeah, we can definitely do that.' I did that growing up, so whoever scores gets to jump and that's the way we did it. It ended up working perfectly and we ended up kind of going fast, working with each other and it was cool."

More: Niyo: Lions' win over Jets is free of revelations

After Marvin Jones caught Matthew Stafford’s perfectly-placed pass on a fade route to give the Lions a 10-0 lead, he jogged over toward Tate and Jones, who stood on opposite sides and began twirling a pair of imaginary jump ropes. Marvin Jones then timed his entrance before jumping in.

The touchdown celebration lasted roughly 10 seconds and quickly became a hit on social media.

“We went out there and were talking about we got do something, something hype,” Tate said. “That's what we came up with and I think Marvin executed it very well.”

Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

The Lions bested another preseason foe to move to 2-0 on the exhibition slate. What does it mean, if anything? The Detroit News team breaks it down. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

The Double Dutch demonstration also received rave reviews from several Lions, including Stafford.

“I’m not a jump rope guy. It’s not my thing,” Stafford said. “That was good, I thought theirs was good. I imagine it will be on some re-runs somewhere.”

Last season the act likely would’ve drawn a penalty flag for excessive celebration. But thanks to the league’s touchdown celebration rules changes that were approved in May, group demonstrations, celebrating on the ground and using the football as a prop are all allowed under the new guidelines.

However, celebrations deemed offensive, that delay the game and are directed at an opponent will still be penalized.

“Yeah, I didn’t (see) it but that’s what the rules allow,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “I guess it adds to the entertainment value, but as coaches, we certainly could do without it. But if they have fun doing it, fine. And if it doesn’t disrupt the timing of the game, we’re fine.”

While it’s unknown if the Double Dutch routine will resurface or if it was a one-and-done deal, Marvin Jones said there will be plenty more group celebrations in the works.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” he said. “That was just the start.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter @jamesbhawkins

Preseason: Lions 16, Jets 6
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over the Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter of the 16-6 Detroit victory on Saturday night.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Cornelius Washington hits Jets quarterback Christian
Buy Photo
Lions' Cornelius Washington hits Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, forcing the fumble but New York recovers In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and rookie Jarrad Davis bring
Buy Photo
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and rookie Jarrad Davis bring down Jets' Bilal Powell In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws In the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws In the first quarter against the Jets.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the ball upfield
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the ball upfield In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for a receiver downfield In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jets' Juston Burris just misses intercepting a tipped
Buy Photo
Jets' Juston Burris just misses intercepting a tipped pass by Lions' Golden Tate In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Akeem Spence sacks Jets quarterback Christian
Buy Photo
Lions' Akeem Spence sacks Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception
Buy Photo
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception from Matthew Stafford over Jets' Morris Claiborne In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the team
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the team during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with the team
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with the team during a huddle before playing the New York Jets.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on the field during
Buy Photo
Injured defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on the field during the warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions President Rod Wood talks with injured tight end
Buy Photo
Lions President Rod Wood talks with injured tight end Eric Ebron before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Jets running back Bilal
Buy Photo
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Jets running back Bilal Powell In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets past Jets' Juston
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets past Jets' Juston Burris and heads up the sidelines on a first down run In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jets running back Bilal Powell is stopped by Lions'
Buy Photo
Jets running back Bilal Powell is stopped by Lions' Quandre Digss In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions punter Kasey Redfern puts from Detroits' end
Buy Photo
Lions punter Kasey Redfern puts from Detroits' end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders get the crowd going into
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders get the crowd going into the game early in the first half.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie running back Matt Asiata leaps over the
Buy Photo
Lions rookie running back Matt Asiata leaps over the pile or additional yardage during a run In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock takes off running up
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock takes off running up field for a first down In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Dwayne Washington breaks around
Buy Photo
Lions running back Dwayne Washington breaks around the corner, evading a tackle by Jets' Demario Davis In the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jets' Juston Burris is able to get in front of stop
Buy Photo
Jets' Juston Burris is able to get in front of stop a reception in the end zone by Lions' Golden Tate In the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Lions' Jordan Hill battle on
Buy Photo
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Lions' Jordan Hill battle on the line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws under pressure
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws under pressure from Jets' Deon Simon in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double
The Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team the Lions' Jordan Hill at the line in the third quarter Saturday night.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team
Buy Photo
Jets' Dakota Dozier and Jonathan Harrison double team Lions' Jordan Hill at the line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Alex Barrett and Cheri Thornton drag down Jets
Buy Photo
Lions' Alex Barrett and Cheri Thornton drag down Jets running back Roma Morris in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jets' Jordan Leggett can't pull in a touchdown reception
Buy Photo
Jets' Jordan Leggett can't pull in a touchdown reception with Lions' Jamal Agnew defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie running back Lion Green gains yardage
Buy Photo
Lions rookie running back Lion Green gains yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jets quarter back Bryce Petty goes down hard, tripped
Buy Photo
Jets quarter back Bryce Petty goes down hard, tripped up by Lions Roan Milligan, running for the endzone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Keyshawn Martin evades Jets' Spencer Passenger
Buy Photo
Lions' Keyshawn Martin evades Jets' Spencer Passenger and kicker Rose Martin on a return in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions A'Shawn Robinson smiling on the bench near the
Buy Photo
Lions A'Shawn Robinson smiling on the bench near the end of the victory for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence was doing a lot
Buy Photo
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence was doing a lot of smiling and questionable dancing as the end of the game with Detroit on top 16-6 in the second of four preseason game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE