Eric Ebron (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions are getting a bit healthier heading into the third preseason game, but remain without tight end Eric Ebron. The fourth-year pro has practiced just once, going through individual drills a week ago, since suffering a hamstring strain the first day of training camp.

But there was plenty of positive news in the portion of practice open to the media, especially at tight end, where the Lions were down several players last week. Michael Roberts, Khari Lee, Cole Wick and Tim Wright all practiced Monday after missing time last week.

Also returning to practice were offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and Laken Tomlinson.

The Lions were still down seven players, with linebacker Thurston Armbrister, cornerback Adairius Barnes and wide receivers Dontez Ford, Dez Stewart, Noel Thomas and TJ Jones joining Ebron on the sidelines.

Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s game against the Jets.

