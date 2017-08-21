Golden Tate (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions took Monday’s solar eclipse seriously, moving the team’s 2 p.m. practice indoors, during the height of the moon’s overlap of the sun.

The Lions also had some fun with it. During the portion of the practice open to the media, a dance remix of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” blasted over the sound system.

Some players were more excited about the eclipse than others. Wide receiver Golden Tate strolled through the locker room holding a pair of disposable glasses that would allow him to look at the sun. He planned on sneaking outside during a water break to catch a glimpse of the astronomical event.

“I don’t know how often these things happen,” Tate said.

More: Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines soak up eclipse ‘phenomenon’