Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have added another tight end, a ninth to the 90-man roster, to help alleviate the steady stream of injuries the team has dealt with at the position.

The Lions signed Scott Orndoff, an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, on Monday. To clear roster space, the team waived injured defensive tackle Bruce Gaston.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Orndoff spent a portion of this offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a senior at Pitt last season, he caught 35 passes for 579 yards and five touchdowns.

Detroit has been battling injuries at tight end with Eric Ebron, Khari Lee, Michael Roberts, Cole Wick and Tim Wright all missing practice time last week.

