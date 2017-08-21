Stephen Tulloch (55) was the Lions’ starting middle linebacker from 2011-15. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions will welcome a familiar face to practice this week with retired linebacker Stephen Tulloch coming in to work with some of the team’s young talent.

“Anybody who played as long as he played, as well as he played, there’s always something to offer,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “I think more so than anything else, the young guys could certainly learn something from the way in which he handled himself, on and off the field, and also how he took care of his body.”

Under Caldwell, a number of former players have helped on the practice field, including kicker Jason Hanson and offensive tackle Jeff Backus. Longtime center Dominic Raiola came back to serve as an assistant strength coach.

Tulloch served as the Lions’ starting middle linebacker from 2011-15. That spot will be manned by first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis this season.

Davis said he’s met Tulloch before, but isn’t too familiar with his accomplishments as a player. Still, the rookie is eager to learn what he can from a player who came before him.

“I’m young, still new to this NFL thing, so every piece of information I can get, that can help me out with my reaction time or making calls, communication, better ways to do all of those things, it’s valuable,” Davis said. “Him, coming in, will be a huge help.”

Tulloch announced his retirement from the NFL in April. In 11 seasons with the Titans, Lions and Eagles, he tallied 949 tackles, 14.5 sacks and five interceptions.

