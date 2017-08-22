The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts held a joint practice before their preseason opener earlier this month in Indianapolis. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions and Patriots were scheduled to share the practice field prior to Friday’s Week 3 preseason matchup.

But on Tuesday, there was a change of plans.

Rather than holding a joint walkthrough at the Lions’ practice facility on Thursday, the teams will now conduct separate walkthrough sessions the day before the game.

“We were trying to make it work where it was a situation we could get it just like we do our Saturday morning walkthroughs but the classification of it once it becomes a joint practice is totally different,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “So that was more the issue than anything else.”

2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

It would’ve been the second time this preseason the Lions would’ve worked with another team. They had a pair of joint practices in Indianapolis with the Colts prior to the teams’ preseason opener two weeks ago.

With the idea nixed, the Lions and reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots won’t cross paths until 7 p.m. Friday at Ford Field.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/jamesbhawkins