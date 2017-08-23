Tight end Eric Ebron has practiced just once since injuring his hamstring on the first day of training camp. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — If training camp and the preseason is the most important time for a young player’s development, Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron continues to miss valuable reps.

Since injuring his hamstring on the first day of training camp last month, Ebron has practiced just once, participating in individual drills more than a week ago.

It’s the second consecutive year Ebron has missed most of the month leading up the season. Last year, he was sidelined multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

“I think, if anything in that regard, you always miss a little bit in terms of refinement,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “You always end up starting just a little bit later, in terms of where you are from a sharpness standpoint, when you do miss chunks of time during the preseason.

“You miss that fine tuning, which is key. Particularly in the passing game, it’s timing and accuracy. And he’s a big part of that.”

Ebron has battled durability early in his young career, missing multiple games each of his first three seasons. Still, despite those problems, he’s seem steady growth in his production each year, culminating with 61 catches for 711 yards in 2016.

