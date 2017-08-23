Skip in Skip
Justin isn't a food critic, but as our Lions beat writer he knows good stadium food when he eats it. Here's what he thought of the new food choices at Ford Field. Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News

Allen Park — If the Lions are good this year, well, great. And if they’re not, while you may go home angry, you shouldn’t go home hungry.

Lions officials on Wednesday night showed off some of the newest available eats at Ford Field. The News’ Justin Rogers was there, with the task of taste-testing. Tough life.

New food offerings at Ford Field
Click through the gallery to check out the new food
Click through the gallery to check out the new food offerings at Ford Field this season.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chicken Wings from Flowers of Vietnam. Price: Four
Chicken Wings from Flowers of Vietnam. Price: Four for $14.  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
Variety of personal pizzas from Bigalora. Price: $11-12
Variety of personal pizzas from Bigalora. Price: $11-12  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
Steak tacos from Al Asador. Price: Three for $12
Steak tacos from Al Asador. Price: Three for $12  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
Poblano smoked chicken nachos from Slows. Price: $14
Poblano smoked chicken nachos from Slows. Price: $14  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
Bacon and beer sausage from Corridor Sausage Company
Bacon and beer sausage from Corridor Sausage Company with chips. Price: $10  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
Halal lamb sloppy Joe with a Greek yogurt sauce from
Halal lamb sloppy Joe with a Greek yogurt sauce from Russell St. Deli. Price: $12  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
The Long Snapper cocktail. Price: $11.50
The Long Snapper cocktail. Price: $11.50  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
Loaded crack fries from HopCat. Price: $13
Loaded crack fries from HopCat. Price: $13  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
Large selection of craft beers at the new grab-and-go
Large selection of craft beers at the new grab-and-go concourse concession.  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
New Slows To-Go concourse stand.
New Slows To-Go concourse stand.  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
Leinydog. A Dearborn hot dog wrapped in a pretzel,
Leinydog. A Dearborn hot dog wrapped in a pretzel, stuffed with a beer cheese made from Leinenkugel's Anniversary Ale. Price: $15  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
A solid way to close out your day of gorging.
A solid way to close out your day of gorging.  Justin Rogers, Detroit News
