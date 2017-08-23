Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Justin isn't a food critic, but as our Lions beat writer he knows good stadium food when he eats it. Here's what he thought of the new food choices at Ford Field. Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News

Slows again will be a staple at Ford Field, unveiling its smoked-chicken nachos Wednesday night. Those will sell for $14. Ford Field also will have a Slows To-Go stand, where customers can punch in their orders on kiosks. (Photo: Justin Rogers/Detroit News)

Allen Park — If the Lions are good this year, well, great. And if they’re not, while you may go home angry, you shouldn’t go home hungry.

Lions officials on Wednesday night showed off some of the newest available eats at Ford Field. The News’ Justin Rogers was there, with the task of taste-testing. Tough life.