Allen Park — The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is taking a stand against players kneeling for the national anthem.

As a growing number of NFL players are following the lead to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and using the anthem as a forum of silent protest against racial inequality, Kelly Stafford took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the issue.

“I’ve been hesitant to talk about this, as I know I will get backlash from it… but I believe we can stand and show our unity against everything that doesn’t represent what this flag stands for,” Stafford wrote. “Let’s stand united against terrorists, against racism, against white supremacists, against killing of cops, against police brutality, against sex slave trafficking... against anything that is not the ideal for this country.

“Let’s unite in the fact that God made us all unique and different and that is something we should cherish,” she continued. “You can disagree with me and that is totally ok.. let’s use this forum to discuss (not yell at each other) and listen to one another.”

Stafford presents her position in a non-combative way, and even puts out a call to action for her followers to respectfully discuss her opinion in the comments.

Earlier this week, 11 Cleveland Browns players took a knee during the anthem, including former Michigan standout Jabrill Peppers.

With the current political climate demanding hardline stances on nearly every topic, NFL players using the anthem as a vehicle of protest has been a divisive issue. One side argues the protests are inherently American, while the other side contends the act is disrespectful to the country and military.

To this point, no Lions players have protested during the anthem.

