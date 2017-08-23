Caushaud Lyons spend most of the past two season on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad. (Photo: Chuck Burton, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were awarded defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons off waivers. To clear the roster space the team waived tight end Andrew Price.

Lyons played collegiately at Tusculum (Tenn.) and went undrafted in 2015. He initially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent much of the past two seasons on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Lyons posted impressive pro day numbers for a big man, running a 4.87-second 40-yard dash with a 30.5-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump.

