Preseason: Patriots 30, Lions 28
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by Patriots linebacker and former Detroit Lion Kyle Van Noy in the first quarter of a preseason game on Friday, August 25, at Ford Field. The Patriots won, 30-28, on a field goal in the final seconds.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes his way onto the
Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes his way onto the field for the preseason matchup.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate, Matthew Stafford and Glover Quin
Lions' Golden Tate, Matthew Stafford and Glover Quin lead the team onto the field for the preseason matchup.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions players come out of the tunnel for the
Detroit Lions players come out of the tunnel for the preseason matchup against the New England Patriots.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads his team onto
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads his team onto the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to get the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to get the line arranged at the line in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Patrick Chung collides with Lions' Cole Wick
Patriots' Patrick Chung collides with Lions' Cole Wick for an incompletion that sent Wick off the field with an injury in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws in the second
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Tom Brady throws under pressure from Lions'
Patriots' Tom Brady throws under pressure from Lions' Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford goes off the field after an
Lions' Matthew Stafford goes off the field after an incompletion on third down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Lions'
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Mike Gillislee is brought down by Lions'
Patriots' Mike Gillislee is brought down by Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson bats away the ball to prevent a
Lions' Tavon Wilson bats away the ball to prevent a completion by Patriots' Rob Gronkowski in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a cut away
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a cut away from Patriots' Trey Flowers in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. bobbles the ball along the
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. bobbles the ball along the sidelines with Patriots' Eric Rowe defending. The reception was called out of bounds after the review in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a ball intended for Patriots'
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a ball intended for Patriots' Chris Hogan in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Chris Hogan makes a touchdown reception with
Patriots' Chris Hogan makes a touchdown reception with Lions' Kevin Lawson defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Joe Thuney celebrates with Chris Hogan after
Patriots' Joe Thuney celebrates with Chris Hogan after Hogan's first-quarter touchdown.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson walks out of the end zone after
Lions' Kevin Lawson walks out of the end zone after Patriots' Chris Hogan made a touchdown reception over Lawson. It was Hogan's second touchdown of the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford hands off to running back Ameer
Lions' Matthew Stafford hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Tom Brady throws in the first quarter.
Patriots' Tom Brady throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin jumps up after getting a
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin jumps up after getting a good hit on Patriots' D.J. Foster in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jared Abbrederis readies for a touchdown reception
Lions' Jared Abbrederis readies for a touchdown reception in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jace Billingsley and Jared Abbrederis celebrate
Lions' Jace Billingsley and Jared Abbrederis celebrate Abbrederis' touchdown in front of Patriots' Cyrus Jones in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Dwayne Washington dives into the end zone in
Lions' Dwayne Washington dives into the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions coach Jim Caldwell yells out for a timeout in
Lions coach Jim Caldwell yells out for a timeout in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws while getting
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws while getting hit by Patriots' Lawrence Guy in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Matt Asiata breaks up field for
Lions running back Matt Asiata breaks up field for a gain in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Devin Lucien can't pull in a reception over
Patriots' Devin Lucien can't pull in a reception over Lions' D.J. Hayden in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Austin Carr pulls down a reception in front
Patriots' Austin Carr pulls down a reception in front of Lions' Jamal Agnew in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock runs for a first down
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock runs for a first down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga brings down Patriots' D.J.
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga brings down Patriots' D.J. Foster in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Rex Burkhead catches up to Lions' Jace Billingsley,
Patriots' Rex Burkhead catches up to Lions' Jace Billingsley, who picks up a big gain just short of the end zone, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal to put them within one in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Lions quarterback
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meet on the field after New England's 30-28 victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and former Detroit Lion
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and former Detroit Lion Lem Barney and Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah say hello on the field before the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 25, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Evan Matsson, 13 of Sarnia, Canada, shows his Patriots
Evan Matsson, 13 of Sarnia, Canada, shows his Patriots pride as he watches warmups before the game between the Lions and Patriots.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the field
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the field before the preseason game against the Lions at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and former Detroit Lion
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and former Detroit Lion Lem Barney chats with Lions vice chairman Bill Ford Jr. before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and backup quarterback
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo run onto the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — The Lions had two players leave Friday’s game against the New England Patriots due to injuries, two more unexpectedly sit out and one return to action after a lengthy layoff.

    The Lions quickly ruled out tight end Cole Wick and linebacker Tahir Whitehead after each suffered first-half injuries.

    Wick absorbed a brutal hit from a Patriots defender while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford. The second-year tight end was tended to by trainers before being helped off the field. He was eventually taken to the locker room, but doubled over in pain multiple times before reaching the tunnel. He was eventually ruled out with a chest injury.

    Whitehead suffered a knee injury in the second quarter. Coach Jim Caldwell wasn’t prepared to comment on its severity after the game.

    “I wouldn’t know exactly until we have an opportunity tomorrow to sit down with the doctors and see where he is,” Caldwell said.

    Running back Zach Zenner, a captain for the contest, and safety Miles Killebrew were held out of action. Caldwell confirmed both were dealing with an injury issue.

    The positive news is running back Theo Riddick made his preseason debut. He had worn a red, no-contact jersey during practice throughout training camp as he worked his way back from offseason wrist surgery.

    His final line wasn’t notable, one carry for 0 yards, but Caldwell liked the positioning Riddick was getting on his routes out of the backfield.

    “It was good to get him in there and give him a chance to move around a little bit,” Caldwell said. “He had a pretty big one coming that was blocked at the line of scrimmage — I think (Patriots defensive tackle Alan) Branch got a hand up and knocked it down. Theo did well for his first day out there.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

