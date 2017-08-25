Patriots' Patrick Chung collides with Lions' Cole Wick for an incompletion that sent Wick off the field with an injury in the second quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Lions had two players leave Friday’s game against the New England Patriots due to injuries, two more unexpectedly sit out and one return to action after a lengthy layoff.

The Lions quickly ruled out tight end Cole Wick and linebacker Tahir Whitehead after each suffered first-half injuries.

Wick absorbed a brutal hit from a Patriots defender while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford. The second-year tight end was tended to by trainers before being helped off the field. He was eventually taken to the locker room, but doubled over in pain multiple times before reaching the tunnel. He was eventually ruled out with a chest injury.

Whitehead suffered a knee injury in the second quarter. Coach Jim Caldwell wasn’t prepared to comment on its severity after the game.

“I wouldn’t know exactly until we have an opportunity tomorrow to sit down with the doctors and see where he is,” Caldwell said.

Running back Zach Zenner, a captain for the contest, and safety Miles Killebrew were held out of action. Caldwell confirmed both were dealing with an injury issue.

The positive news is running back Theo Riddick made his preseason debut. He had worn a red, no-contact jersey during practice throughout training camp as he worked his way back from offseason wrist surgery.

His final line wasn’t notable, one carry for 0 yards, but Caldwell liked the positioning Riddick was getting on his routes out of the backfield.

“It was good to get him in there and give him a chance to move around a little bit,” Caldwell said. “He had a pretty big one coming that was blocked at the line of scrimmage — I think (Patriots defensive tackle Alan) Branch got a hand up and knocked it down. Theo did well for his first day out there.”

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers