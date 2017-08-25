The Lions take on the Patriots at Ford Field in their third preseason game. Starting quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady will get snaps for their respective teams before their understudies take over.
The Lions will look to get a rhythm going with their run game, which is likely to see Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington getting a bulk of the carries as the team takes a cautious approach with Ameer Abdullah, who missed much of 2016 with a foot injury.
LIONS VS. PATRIOTS
What: Third preseason game for both teams.
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
Records: Lions 2-0, Patriots 0-2
TV / radio: WJBK Fox 2 / WJR 760
