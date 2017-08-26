Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Lions fell behind 24-0, surged back to take the lead, only to fall the Patriots. We discuss the good, bad and ugly from the night. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Marvin Jones Jr. made a Herculean effort to get both feet in bounds on a deep throw down the sideline in the second quarter, but was ruled out. The Lions challenged that ruling, but the call on the field stood after the review. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit — Here’s a list of Lions players who are trending up and down after the Friday’s 30-28 loss to the New England Patriots:

STOCK UP: Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones finished the game with four catches for 62 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown in the first half. He also made a Herculean effort to get both feet in bounds on a deep throw down the sideline in the second quarter, but was ruled out. The Lions challenged that ruling, but the call on the field stood after the review.

That’s the second consecutive game that Jones has looked like the Lions’ most dangerous weapon in the passing game. He just needs to get the drops out of his system. He put another one on the ground in this one.

STOCK DOWN: Jarrad Davis

The rookie linebacker has all the tools to be a really good NFL player, but Tom Brady has a way of humbling you. The Patriots quarterback picked on Davis out the gate, and on an early touchdown pass to Chris Hogan, the receiver made the linebacker look silly, easily besting him on the route.

STOCK UP: Jake Rudock

After a subpar showing against the Jets a week ago, the second-year quarterback played with impressive swagger, helping dig the Lions out of a 10-point hole and into the lead. He was unfortunately yanked late in the fourth quarter, ruining his opportunity to salt away the come-from-behind victory. He finished his night 10-for-13 for 113 yards, while leading two long touchdown drives with three possessions.

STOCK UP: Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Reeves-Maybin got into the game a little earlier than he probably anticipated, given the Patriots jumped out to a 24-point lead, but the rookie linebacker looked confident with his assignments, including a nice stop on a run play. He finished with three stops, including one behind the line, and made a nice play on special teams that was wiped from the box score due to a penalty.

STOCK DOWN: Kickoff return competition

Does anyone want to win this job? Dwayne Washington looked lost on his two attempts and rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew didn’t fare much better, gaining 59 yards on his three returns. Keshawn Martin remains way down the depth chart, but it might be time to give the former Michigan State standout a serious chance to win the job.

On punts, Agnew fumbled one that went out of bounds, but Jace Billingsley flashed some elusiveness, gaining 19 yards on his one return.

STOCK DOWN: Quandre Diggs

In the face of competition for his job, Diggs had elevated his play this offseason, but this wasn’t his night. He lost his man on a deep pass over the middle, and although he got his fingertips on the throw, it still resulted in a 31-yard gain. Two plays later, Diggs was out of position again, resulting in a pass interference penalty that set up the Patriots’ third touchdown.

STOCK UP: Dwayne Washington

Washington underwhelmed as a return man, but he continued to show progress in the offense. The seven carries for 15 yards aren’t going to wow anyone, but he ran tough. His biggest play came in the passing game, an area he’s had some issues during practice. He took a short throw from Matthew Stafford and danced 18 yards into the end zone.

STOCK DOWN: Discipline

The Lions had nine flags thrown against them in the opening half, including three on defensive backs inside the red zone. The defense also struggled to get into position when the Patriots pushed the tempo. It’s enough to have to slow down one of the NFL’s most-efficient offenses, but it’s nearly impossible when you’re continually shooting yourself in the foot. There’s a lot to clean up after this one.

STOCK UP: Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah continues to show no signs of rust after missing most of the 2016 season with a foot injury. He carried the ball 13 times, averaging a respectable 4.6 yards per carry, while chipping in 39 yards on three catches. With Theo Riddick also looking ready to go for the regular season, the Lions have the components in place for a competent ground game.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers