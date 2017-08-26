Preseason: Patriots 30, Lions 28
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by Patriots linebacker and former Detroit Lion Kyle Van Noy in the first quarter of a preseason game on Friday, August 25, at Ford Field. The Patriots won, 30-28, on a field goal in the final seconds.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes his way onto the
Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes his way onto the field for the preseason matchup.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate, Matthew Stafford and Glover Quin
Lions' Golden Tate, Matthew Stafford and Glover Quin lead the team onto the field for the preseason matchup.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions players come out of the tunnel for the
Detroit Lions players come out of the tunnel for the preseason matchup against the New England Patriots.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads his team onto
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads his team onto the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to get the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to get the line arranged at the line in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Patrick Chung collides with Lions' Cole Wick
Patriots' Patrick Chung collides with Lions' Cole Wick for an incompletion that sent Wick off the field with an injury in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws in the second
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Tom Brady throws under pressure from Lions'
Patriots' Tom Brady throws under pressure from Lions' Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford goes off the field after an
Lions' Matthew Stafford goes off the field after an incompletion on third down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Lions'
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Mike Gillislee is brought down by Lions'
Patriots' Mike Gillislee is brought down by Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson bats away the ball to prevent a
Lions' Tavon Wilson bats away the ball to prevent a completion by Patriots' Rob Gronkowski in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a cut away
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a cut away from Patriots' Trey Flowers in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. bobbles the ball along the
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. bobbles the ball along the sidelines with Patriots' Eric Rowe defending. The reception was called out of bounds after the review in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a ball intended for Patriots'
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a ball intended for Patriots' Chris Hogan in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a ball intended for Patriots'
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a ball intended for Patriots' Chris Hogan in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Chris Hogan makes a touchdown reception with
Patriots' Chris Hogan makes a touchdown reception with Lions' Kevin Lawson defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Joe Thuney celebrates with Chris Hogan after
Patriots' Joe Thuney celebrates with Chris Hogan after Hogan's first-quarter touchdown.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson walks out of the end zone after
Lions' Kevin Lawson walks out of the end zone after Patriots' Chris Hogan made a touchdown reception over Lawson. It was Hogan's second touchdown of the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford hands off to running back Ameer
Lions' Matthew Stafford hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Tom Brady throws in the first quarter.
Patriots' Tom Brady throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin jumps up after getting a
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin jumps up after getting a good hit on Patriots' D.J. Foster in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jared Abbrederis readies for a touchdown reception
Lions' Jared Abbrederis readies for a touchdown reception in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jace Billingsley and Jared Abbrederis celebrate
Lions' Jace Billingsley and Jared Abbrederis celebrate Abbrederis' touchdown in front of Patriots' Cyrus Jones in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Dwayne Washington dives into the end zone in
Lions' Dwayne Washington dives into the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions coach Jim Caldwell yells out for a timeout in
Lions coach Jim Caldwell yells out for a timeout in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws while getting
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws while getting hit by Patriots' Lawrence Guy in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Matt Asiata breaks up field for
Lions running back Matt Asiata breaks up field for a gain in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Devin Lucien can't pull in a reception over
Patriots' Devin Lucien can't pull in a reception over Lions' D.J. Hayden in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Austin Carr pulls down a reception in front
Patriots' Austin Carr pulls down a reception in front of Lions' Jamal Agnew in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock runs for a first down
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock runs for a first down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga brings down Patriots' D.J.
Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga brings down Patriots' D.J. Foster in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots' Rex Burkhead catches up to Lions' Jace Billingsley,
Patriots' Rex Burkhead catches up to Lions' Jace Billingsley, who picks up a big gain just short of the end zone, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal to put them within one in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Lions quarterback
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meet on the field after New England's 30-28 victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and former Detroit Lion
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and former Detroit Lion Lem Barney and Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah say hello on the field before the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 25, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Evan Matsson, 13 of Sarnia, Canada, shows his Patriots
Evan Matsson, 13 of Sarnia, Canada, shows his Patriots pride as he watches warmups before the game between the Lions and Patriots.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the field
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the field before the preseason game against the Lions at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and former Detroit Lion
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and former Detroit Lion Lem Barney chats with Lions vice chairman Bill Ford Jr. before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and backup quarterback
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo run onto the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis is used to speedy receivers, having played in the Southeastern Conference at Florida.

    As the projected starting middle linebacker, he’s going to have his growing pains and games where things just don’t go his way.

    Friday was one of those games.

    In the Lions’ 30-28 preseason loss to the New England Patriots, the Lions’ first-round pick got an indication of how much he’ll need to pick up in his rookie season. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady picked Davis and the defense apart for 24 points in the first quarter.

    Going from the New York Jets last week to Brady this week was a steep learning curve for Davis — and the first-quarter onslaught left his head spinning a little.

    “Definitely. It’s the (hardest) situation I’ve been in in a long time,” Davis said. “As a first-year guy, I had to learn that I have to bounce back, put that on the backburner and go get the next play and make something happen.

    “It was a challenge at first, really tough. It showed that this is what we have to do, how we have to work, how we have to prepare now.”

    The Patriots took advantage of Davis in the middle, putting receiver Julian Edelman in crossing routes and creating a speed mismatch that ended in a 23-yard pass on the third play of the game. Edelman tallied three catches for 52 yards in the quarter, most of which came in the middle of the field.

    It’s not a concern for Lions coach Jim Caldwell, who saw it as a learning experience and an opportunity for Davis to learn on the fly.

    “I haven’t looked at it in detail, but I saw a couple of them — probably the same things you guys saw — that were isolated on the inside,” Caldwell said. “A guy beat him across his face, those kinds of things. Those are the things that you learn; that’s what preseason is for.”

    Davis finished with eight tackles but his baptism by fire in dealing with Brady and the first-team offense was an eye-opener for the starting defense. Davis said he knew what to expect from Brady and Edelman, but executing on defense was difficult at full speed.

    The Super Bowl champs’ ability to produce consistently on offense was the difference early, with three touchdowns on their first three possessions.

    “The biggest thing is their level of execution; they’re not going to leave anything to chance,” Davis said. “They’re not going to make a mistake — they’re going to let you make a mistake and then they’re going to exploit you on the mistake.”

    Davis found Brady after the game and had a quick conversation, in which he showed respect and thanked Brady for all he’s done in his career. In previous years, it was just as a fan and a young player learning from his professional approach and execution.

    That took on a different dimension Friday night, when Davis got to see it up close and personal, often coming out on the bad end.

    “I just told him I appreciate him for what he does for the game and what he has done in his whole career,” Davis said. “For a young guy, there’s nobody better that you can look at; he sets the precedent. He shows you exactly how it needs to be done each and every week.

    “Just watching the film and watching how they play games, you can tell this game means something to them; they take ownership of what they do. When they come out on the field, they’re going to make sure they let you know that this is what they do.”

    It’s good film for Davis to study and to help him improve on his game as well. He said one of the biggest takeaways is learning how to play beyond fatigue and to still be able to execute just as if the game had begun.

    And Caldwell saw the same potential for steps forward.

    “Look, I don’t think anybody has said he’s going to be absolutely perfect. He’s going to learn along the way,” Caldwell said. “That’s the thing guys have to be able learn to deal with — guys that have skills, speed, quickness, size, coming at you non-stop. It takes a little adjusting.

    “I think we had some young guys that learned a few lessons and we’ll get better for it.”

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

