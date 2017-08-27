Jordan Hill (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions have lost another defensive lineman for the season. On Sunday, the team announced defensive tackle Jordan Hill has been placed on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

To fill the roster spot, the Lions signed defensive tackle Jordan Lott.

Hill, added as an free agent, was expected to be part of the team’s defensive tackle rotation this season, coming off the bench and pairing with Akeem Spence. Coaches and teammates had spoken highly of the tandem throughout training camp.

This is another injury setback for Hill, a former third-round draft pick. He’s missed extensive time since 2015 with multiple issues.

Hill is the second Lions defensive lineman to suffer a season-ending injury this preseason. Starting defensive end Kerry Hyder tore his Achilles in the opener earlier this month.

Hill, undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2015, proved to be an effective pass rusher his senior season, recording six sacks.

The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Lott ran a sub-5.0 40-yard dash coming out of college, while putting up 30 reps in the bench press. He has spent time on the roster in Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Oakland.