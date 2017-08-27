To this point, Glover Quin’s home has been spared significant damage, but the flooding that’s ravaged the region has impacted his neighborhood and made many streets in the area impassable. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park – It’s one thing to see the images from the devastation in Houston, where heavy rains have huge sections of the city underwater. It’s quite another to know your family is riding out Tropical Storm Harvey in the city’s suburbs. with no way to get there and help.

That’s the reality Lions safety Glover Quin is dealing with as his wife Gladys and their three children brave the storm at the family’s home in Richmond, Texas, 30 miles southwest of Houston.

To this point, Quin’s home has been spared significant damage, but the flooding that’s ravaged the region has impacted his neighborhood and made many streets in the area impassable.

“It’s sad,” Quin said. “Behind our home we have this big field. Someone owns the land and they’ve got some animals. There’s wildlife as well. My wife walked out to the fence to take some pictures of the water behind our home and said she was hearing stuff. She really didn’t know what it was, and when she paid more attention to it, she said, ‘Man, I’ve never heard animals cry like that.’ ”

Although the home has lost power multiple times during the storm, it’s currently on. Quin is also confident his family has enough food and water to ride the situation out, but he remains uncertain how he’ll be able to get to the house, assuming his Friday flight into Houston is even able to land.

“I’m just hoping that the airports are open and I can get in there,” Quin said. “If I get down there and I can land, but the roads and stuff, I might have to get a helicopter or something, have it drop me off in the backyard.”

Quin was raised in southern Mississippi, not far from areas that were severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He knows a thing or two about hurricanes and flooding. His wife is from New Mexico and experiencing these conditions for the first time. Quin is doing everything he can to talk her through the situation and keep the family calm through the storm.

That’s meant plenty of phone calls and many late nights. Quin said he’s been getting to bed around four in the morning the past few nights as he monitors updates from the area. The calls have occasionally added to the stress, when the connection suddenly drops and he gets a message moments later that the family is scrambling to shelter because of a tornado warning.

“She’s done a great job dealing with everything,” Quin said.

The Lions play a final preseason game this Thursday in Buffalo. It’s a meaningless game for many of the team’s veterans and Quin isn’t expected to play. If the opportunity arises, he’ll skip the game and return to Houston as soon as possible.

“It’s a tough situation being here, with everything that’s going on,” he said. “I’d go back right now if I could.”

