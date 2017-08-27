Tahir Whitehead (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – It wasn’t much of an update, but it was a positive one. Asked on the statuses of linebacker Tahir Whitehead and tight end Cole Wick, Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, “Yeah, they’ll be OK.”

At the very least, it implies neither injury is serious.

Whitehead left Friday’s game in the second quarter and was ruled out with a knee injury early in the second half. After the game, Caldwell withheld an assessment until he could consult with the team doctors.

On Twitter, Whitehead responded to one fan’s concern.

“All is well boss,” he wrote. “(Appreciate) the concern.”

Wick’s injury looked more serious. He was blasted by a Patriots defender while attempting to catch a pass near the sideline. The second-year tight end had to be helped off the field and doubled over in pain multiple times as he was led to the locker room by members of the team’s training staff. He was ruled out a few minutes later with a chest injury.