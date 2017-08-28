Wide receiver Keshawn Martin finished the preseason with four receptions for 25 yards. He also had a 43-yard kickoff return and punt return for 22 yards for the Lions, who cut him Monday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got a jump start on this weekend’s roster trimming, releasing a pair of veterans. On Monday, the team announced it was parting ways with wide receiver Keshawn Martin and tight end Tim Wright.

Martin, a former Michigan State standout, performed well during training camp and the preseason, providing some of the brightest moments from the team’s return game, but was never able to stand out in a crowded position group.

He finished the preseason with four receptions for 25 yards. He also had a 43-yard kickoff return and punt return for 22 yards.

Wright spent the past two seasons with the Lions. After missing the 2016 season with a torn ACL, he re-signed with the team three weeks ago. He appeared in one preseason game, last week’s tilt with the New England Patriots, catching three passes for 34 yards in the loss.

The Lions currently have 87 players on the active roster. They’ll need to get down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Sept. 2.

