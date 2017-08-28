Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shown here during practice this month at Ford Field, sat out Monday’s practice, though he was in attendance. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were missing several key starters during Monday’s practice, including quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford was in attendance, watching on the side in street clothes.

The Lions also were without guard T.J. Lang, right tackle Rick Wagner, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, linebacker Tahir Whitehead, safety Miles Killebrew and running back Zach Zenner.

The good news is tight end Eric Ebron and receiver TJ Jones both returned to practice, at least during the portion open to the media.

Ebron has practiced just once since suffering a hamstring injury the first day of training camp. Jones also injured his hamstring, during the team’s second preseason game on Aug. 19.

