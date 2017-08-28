The Detroit Lions were one of seven teams to put a waiver claim in on former Patriots defensive end Kony Ealy, only to see him be awarded to the New York Jets. (Photo: Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were one of seven teams to put a waiver claim in on former Patriots defensive end Kony Ealy, only to see him be awarded to the New York Jets.

The Buffalo News reported Arizona, Washington, Tampa Bay, Dallas and the New York Giants also put in claims on Ealy.

The Lions got a first-hand look at the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Ealy last week, when the Lions played the Patriots in preseason action.

“I don’t look at necessarily one individual the entire time, but I saw (number) 94 running around,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “Obviously, our personnel guys are the guys that look at those things in detail. So, we know who he is, what he’s all about, but we don’t necessarily talk about what we’re planning to do in terms of transactions.”

Detroit would like to add veteran depth at defensive end, having lost projected starter Kerry Hyder to a season-ending Achilles injury earlier this month.

As it currently stands, the team is looking at a rotation that will have one, possibly two rookies.

