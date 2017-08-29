Buy Photo Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a five-year contract extension worth $135 million. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Allen Park —The full contract figures are out for Matthew Stafford’s five-year extension, courtesy of Pro Football Talk.

As reported Monday evening, it’s a $135 million pact with an NFL-record $50 million signing bonus. That bonus will be spread evenly over the next five years.

In 2017, the Lions reduced Stafford’s base salary from $16.5 million to $1 million. Even after you factor in the $10 million prorated hit for the signing bonus, the extension clears up $5.5 million in cap space this year.

Stafford’s base salaries for the five years of the extension are $9.5 million in 2018, $13.5 million in 2019, $15 million in 2020, $9.5 million in 2021 and $12.5 million in 2022. Only the 2018 base salary is fully guaranteed. 2019 is guaranteed for injury only.

Additionally, Stafford has roster bonuses, due the first week of the new league year, each of the next five seasons. Starting in 2018, they are $6.5 million, $5.5 million, $6 million, $10 million and $10 million. The 2018-20 bonuses are guaranteed only for injury.

Finally, Stafford has a $500,000 workout bonus each of the five seasons.

The deal makes Stafford the NFL's highest-paid player, but he said at news conference Tuesday he's not anticipating that adding more pressure to his job. He said he can't control what others will say.

Stafford said Tuesday it was important for him to finish the contract before the start of the season, because he didn't want to worry about it during the season. He said the process was as "cordial as could be."

Below is a full chart, breaking down Stafford’s cap hit the next six years.