Injured Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was on the field during warm-ups before his team’s preseason game against the New York Jets at Ford Field. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Bob Quinn was there to talk about the completion of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s contract extension, but the Detroit Lions general manager offered an optimistic report on two key starters who have been dealing with injuries.

Quinn confirmed that defensive end Ziggy Ansah is expected back for the team’s regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10.

“I expect Ziggy will be ready for Week 1,” Quinn said.

Ansah is currently on the physically unable to perform list. He last practiced in June, during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Quinn also said he anticipates tight end Eric Ebron to be ready for the opener.

Ebron suffered a hamstring strain the first day of training camp, but returned to practice this week.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers