The Lions waived offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio (right) on Tuesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions continue to trim the roster heading into the final preseason game, waiving offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio.

Signed following Taylor Decker’s shoulder injury in June, Kouandjio opened training camp taking the majority of the first-team reps at left tackle, but was slowly overtaken by Greg Robinson.

Kouandjio’s departure leaves the Lions with five healthy offensive tackles, starters Rick Wagner and Robinson, Cornelius Lucas, Nick Becton and undrafted rookie Storm Norton.

The team also has Corey Robinson (foot) on the physically unable to perform list.

