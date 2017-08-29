Bob Quinn (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions still need to trim more than 30 players from the roster by Saturday, but general manager Bob Quinn and his staff are also focused on the more than 1,000 players who will be cut around the league this weekend.

This is the first season of the NFL’s new cut policy. Unlike previous years, where there were two waves of cuts -- first to 75, then to 53 – now there’s just one. That’s been beneficial for coaching staffs, providing extra time to evaluate talent, but has added to the workload of front offices around the league.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Quinn said. “Our scouting staff, myself, are putting a lot of time watching all the other preseason games, watching all the guys we thing may be available at every position, because we never know when an injury is going to pop up at any position.”

The Lions have some obvious deficiencies along the defensive line, where the team has been relying heavily on a group of rookies during the preseason, after losing veterans Kerry Hyder and Jordan Hill to a season-ending injuries.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford signing an extension, the team freed up $5.5 million in cap space to spend on possible additions, whether it’s off waivers or via a trade.

