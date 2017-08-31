Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, hasn't topped 4,400 yards passing in season since 2013. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Bovada released individual player performance prop bets on Thursday and the online gambling site is bullish when it comes to the Lions’ top offensive weapons.

For example, it’s been four years since Matthew Stafford has topped 4,400 passing yards, but that’s the over/under for the Lions quarterback, to go along with 27.5 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Stafford has averaged 25.4 touchdowns the past five seasons and topped 27 once in the last three. As for the interceptions, the number reflects a respect for Stafford’s more cautious approach under coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

In 25 games since Cooter became offensive coordinator, Stafford has thrown only 14 picks.

Even with an expectation for an uptick in Stafford’s production, Bovada is also cautiously optimistic on Detroit’s ground game, setting the bar for starting running back Ameer Abdullah at 850 yards and 6.5 combined touchdowns.

The best bet might on Theo Riddick, who is only projected to catch 69.5 balls. He hauled in 80 two years ago, and was on a better per game pace last season, before a wrist injury ended his year prematurely.

A Golden investment

If you’ve ever bought an NFL jersey only to see that player no longer on the roster a year or two later, there’s a new company that believes they have an answer to your problem.

Rep the Squad, a subscription service, will allow fans to rent player jerseys and exchange them at any time a new one at any time. The company is launching stocked with jerseys from three NFL teams, including the Lions.

Why the Lions? Receiver Golden Tate is one of the company’s investors.

Adult subscriptions are $19.95 per month, with youth costing $16.95 per month. Shipping is included in those fees.

