Glover Quin (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions, on behalf of owner Martha Firestone Ford, will make a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross for relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The team made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

Other NFL teams have made similar donations for Harvey relief.

Lions safety Glover Quin lives in Richmond, Texas, with his wife and three children. Richmond is 30 miles southwest of Houston.

More: Lions vs. Bills: Seven players to watch