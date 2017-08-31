Buffalo, N.Y. — The Detroit Lions found a taker for former first-round pick Laken Tomlinson, shipping the guard to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday for a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, a team source confirmed.
The Lions selected Tomlinson 28th overall in 2015, after trading down a few slots with the Denver Broncos.
He started 14 games as a rookie, but struggled to start his sophomore campaign with the Lions and was replaced in the lineup by rookie Graham Glasgow.
Tomlinson is the second first-round pick from his draft class that was traded this weekend. The Browns shipped Cam Erving to the Chiefs for a fifth-rounder earlier in the week.
