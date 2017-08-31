Preseason: Bills 27, Lions 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions' Matthew Stafford, right, talks with Bills' Tyrod
Lions' Matthew Stafford, right, talks with Bills' Tyrod Taylor after the preseason finale Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won, 27-17.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his team play
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his team play during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Kevon Seymour, right, and Sam Barrington tackle
Bills' Kevon Seymour, right, and Sam Barrington tackle Lions' Robert Tonyan during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Marcus Sayles, left, tackles Lions' Dontez Ford
Bills' Marcus Sayles, left, tackles Lions' Dontez Ford as Ford scores a touchdown during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Kevon Seymour (29) tackles Detroit Lions' Robert
Bills' Kevon Seymour (29) tackles Detroit Lions' Robert Tonyan during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Tion Green rushes for a touchdown during the
Lions' Tion Green rushes for a touchdown during the second half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Tion Green runs for a touchdown during the second
Lions' Tion Green runs for a touchdown during the second half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Tion Green, center, runs for a touchdown during
Lions' Tion Green, center, runs for a touchdown during the second half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Alex Carter (33) and Corey Robinson (70) tackle
Lions' Alex Carter (33) and Corey Robinson (70) tackle Bills' Jordan Johnson in the end zone after Johnson scored a touchdown during the second half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills cornerback Greg Mabin intercepts a pass intended
Bills cornerback Greg Mabin intercepts a pass intended for Lions' Dez Stewart during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Joe Banyard (22) rushes for a touchdown as Lions'
Bills' Joe Banyard (22) rushes for a touchdown as Lions' Ego Ferguson tackles him in the end zone during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Alex Carter tackles Bills' Joe Banyard during
Lions' Alex Carter tackles Bills' Joe Banyard during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Matt Prater kicks a field goal during the first
Lions' Matt Prater kicks a field goal during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Johnson Bademosi tackles Bills' Brandon Reilly
Lions' Johnson Bademosi tackles Bills' Brandon Reilly during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Teez Tabor tackles Bills' Brandon Reilly during
Lions' Teez Tabor tackles Bills' Brandon Reilly during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills defensive back Joe Powell celebrates with teammates
Bills defensive back Joe Powell celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Players fight for the loose ball after a fumble by
Players fight for the loose ball after a fumble by Lions' Jared Abbrederis during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Jonathan Williams breaks a tackle by Lions'
Bills' Jonathan Williams breaks a tackle by Lions' Teez Tabor during the first half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Jonathan Williams runs for a touchdown as Lions'
Bills' Jonathan Williams runs for a touchdown as Lions' Teez Tabor watches during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin, right, forces Bills' Nathan
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin, right, forces Bills' Nathan Peterman out of bounds during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws a pass during
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws a pass during the first half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Jace Billingsley stiff arms Bills' Bradley Sylve
Lions' Jace Billingsley stiff arms Bills' Bradley Sylve during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Steven Hauschka kicks a field goal during the
Bills' Steven Hauschka kicks a field goal during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Nick O'Leary is tackled by Lions' Charles Washington
Bills' Nick O'Leary is tackled by Lions' Charles Washington and Teez Tabor (30) during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Jamal Agnew (39) tackles Bills' Nick O'Leary
Lions' Jamal Agnew (39) tackles Bills' Nick O'Leary during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Steve Longa, right, tackles Bills' Nick O'Leary
Lions' Steve Longa, right, tackles Bills' Nick O'Leary during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads toward the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads toward the field before the game.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    2 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Orchard Park, N.Y.  — Here’s a list of Lions players who are trending up and down after the team’s 27-17 preseason loss to the Bills.

    Stock up: Tion Green

    The fourth game of the preseason is rarely pretty, but Green gave fans something to be excited about. There really isn’t a roster spot for the undrafted rookie running back, but he probably locked himself into a practice squad job, assuming another team doesn’t claim the Cincinnati product off waivers this weekend.

    Green did it on the ground and through the air as a receiving target, racking up 150 yards from scrimmage. He was patient behind his blocks and smooth with his cutbacks as a ball carrier, gaining 63 yards on eight carries. But the highlight-reel play came on an ugly-looking screen pass from third-string quarterback Brad Kaaya, which Green took 74 yards to the house in the fourth quarter.

    Stock down: Jared Abbrederis

    Abbrederis was given every shot to claim the fifth receiver job, as well as an opportunity to make a case for a return job, and coughed it up, literally. Abbrederis caught one pass, which he promptly fumbled over to the Bills.

    As a return man, he was OK, but far from spectacular, averaging seven yards on punts and 22.5 yards on kickoffs. Abbrederis’ saving grace is Jace Billingsley, the primary competition for the fifth receiving job, also no-showed. He finished with two catches, for a paltry two yards, while showing shaky ball security as a return man.

    Stock down: Antwione Williams

    It’s not that Williams played poorly, it’s that he played at all. The Lions rested approximately 30 players for the exhibition finale, but the second-year man out of Georgia Southern was on the field well into the second half, both on defense and special teams.

    Williams entered the offseason as the favorite for the starting strong-side linebacker job, and appeared to have it locked down when top challenger Brandon Copeland was lost for the year to injury. But Williams has fallen behind Paul Worrilow on the depth chart late in the preseason and this game all but rubberstamps that Williams will open the year as a backup.

    Stock down: Teez Tabor

    The Bills picked on Tabor early and the rookie cornerback gave up several receptions. At least he was a consistently strong tackler on those plays, up until running back Jonathan Williams burst into the second level and ran through the arms of Tabor to finish off a 21-yard touchdown run.

    Stock up: Nick Bellore

    The Lions have five linebackers who are roster locks, and if they keep a sixth, Steve Longa is the most likely option following a well-rounded preseason performance highlighted by strong special teams play. But Bellore, an experienced veteran who played collegiately at Central Michigan, gave the decision-makers something to think about with a team-high eight tackles.

    Stock down: Defensive end battle

    The kids didn’t shine in the finale. Alex Barrett made a nice run stop, then lined up twice in the neutral zone. Pat O’Connor also tallied a pair of penalties, although it’s tough to dock him for a rather cheap roughing the quarterback call. And Jeremiah Valoaga registered a single tackle and was physically overwhelmed on a double-team, getting blown out of his gap on a long Bills’ run play.

    At this point, it would be shocking if the Lions didn’t find a way to add a veteran edge rusher.

    Stock up: Derrick Lott

    An unknown commodity after signing with the Lions earlier this week, Lott was a force up front, recording seven tackles from the interior of the defensive line, including two behind the line. Who saw that coming? He’s a young player with practice squad eligibility who made as big of a statement as possible, given the situation.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

    2 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE