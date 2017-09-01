Skip in Skip
The Lions lost to the Bills in a game that mattered only to the guys battling for jobs. Justin Rogers of The Detroit News provides some analysis. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Orchard Park, N.Y. -- The rosters were predictably watered-down for the preseason finale between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

The Lions rested approximately 30 players, and pulled a dozen more from the game early Thursday night. The deeper into the game a player is on the field, the more it says about their standing on the roster.

So when linebacker Antwione Williams and cornerback Johnson Bademosi were covering punts into the second half, it understandably raises questions.

For Williams, who had been the projected starter at strong-side linebacker early in training camp, he took the extended playing time in stride. A second-year player out of Georgia Southern, he embraced the opportunity to gain some additional experience, regardless of the perceived meaning of the contest.

“I don’t take it as a negative thing,” Williams said. “I’m still developing, so I’m so excited.”

The typically exuberant Williams, known for his eagerness to hit and hit hard, also wasn’t disappointed with the chance to put a licking on a few Bills before the start of the regular season.

“Oh, hell no,” Williams said. “To be able to go out there and play, shoot, this is what I signed up for. I’m excited about it.”

Bademosi was more reserved after playing 51 total snaps. A key cog on one of the NFL’s best special teams units in 2016, he’s part of a crowded position group that has six others who have staked claims at roster spots on the 53-man roster.

“You know, I’m in control of what I do when I’m out there on that field,” Bademosi said when asked if he was worried about his roster chances. “While I’m out there, I did my best, gave my best effort and made as many plays as I can. That’s all I can do.”

Bademosi is coming off a tremendous training camp, which he called the best of his six-year career. He showed impressive playmaking ability, coming up with multiple high-degree-of-difficulty interceptions on the practice field.

Williams’ roster spot was never in jeopardy. Before the game, it seemed like the same could be said for Bademosi. Now, that’s less certain.

The wait won’t be long for him, or the many others hanging in the balance. The Lions must get down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Preseason: Bills 27, Lions 17
Lions' Matthew Stafford, right, talks with Bills' Tyrod
Lions' Matthew Stafford, right, talks with Bills' Tyrod Taylor after the preseason finale Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won, 27-17.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his team play
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his team play during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Kevon Seymour, right, and Sam Barrington tackle
Bills' Kevon Seymour, right, and Sam Barrington tackle Lions' Robert Tonyan during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Marcus Sayles, left, tackles Lions' Dontez Ford
Bills' Marcus Sayles, left, tackles Lions' Dontez Ford as Ford scores a touchdown during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Kevon Seymour (29) tackles Detroit Lions' Robert
Bills' Kevon Seymour (29) tackles Detroit Lions' Robert Tonyan during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Tion Green rushes for a touchdown during the
Lions' Tion Green rushes for a touchdown during the second half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Tion Green runs for a touchdown during the second
Lions' Tion Green runs for a touchdown during the second half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Tion Green, center, runs for a touchdown during
Lions' Tion Green, center, runs for a touchdown during the second half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Alex Carter (33) and Corey Robinson (70) tackle
Lions' Alex Carter (33) and Corey Robinson (70) tackle Bills' Jordan Johnson in the end zone after Johnson scored a touchdown during the second half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills cornerback Greg Mabin intercepts a pass intended
Bills cornerback Greg Mabin intercepts a pass intended for Lions' Dez Stewart during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Joe Banyard (22) rushes for a touchdown as Lions'
Bills' Joe Banyard (22) rushes for a touchdown as Lions' Ego Ferguson tackles him in the end zone during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Alex Carter tackles Bills' Joe Banyard during
Lions' Alex Carter tackles Bills' Joe Banyard during the second half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Matt Prater kicks a field goal during the first
Lions' Matt Prater kicks a field goal during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Johnson Bademosi tackles Bills' Brandon Reilly
Lions' Johnson Bademosi tackles Bills' Brandon Reilly during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Teez Tabor tackles Bills' Brandon Reilly during
Lions' Teez Tabor tackles Bills' Brandon Reilly during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills defensive back Joe Powell celebrates with teammates
Bills defensive back Joe Powell celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Players fight for the loose ball after a fumble by
Players fight for the loose ball after a fumble by Lions' Jared Abbrederis during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Jonathan Williams breaks a tackle by Lions'
Bills' Jonathan Williams breaks a tackle by Lions' Teez Tabor during the first half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Jonathan Williams runs for a touchdown as Lions'
Bills' Jonathan Williams runs for a touchdown as Lions' Teez Tabor watches during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin, right, forces Bills' Nathan
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin, right, forces Bills' Nathan Peterman out of bounds during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws a pass during
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws a pass during the first half.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Jace Billingsley stiff arms Bills' Bradley Sylve
Lions' Jace Billingsley stiff arms Bills' Bradley Sylve during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Steven Hauschka kicks a field goal during the
Bills' Steven Hauschka kicks a field goal during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bills' Nick O'Leary is tackled by Lions' Charles Washington
Bills' Nick O'Leary is tackled by Lions' Charles Washington and Teez Tabor (30) during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Jamal Agnew (39) tackles Bills' Nick O'Leary
Lions' Jamal Agnew (39) tackles Bills' Nick O'Leary during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions' Steve Longa, right, tackles Bills' Nick O'Leary
Lions' Steve Longa, right, tackles Bills' Nick O'Leary during the first half.  Adrian Kraus, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads toward the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads toward the field before the game.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen

