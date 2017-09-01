Lions coach Jim Caldwell is optimistic defensive end Ziggy Ansah (pictured) will be ready for the team’s season opener, but cautioned, “I’m not a soothsayer.” (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced multiple roster moves Friday, but none bigger than activating defensive end Ziggy Ansah from the physically unable to perform list. Earlier this week, general manager Bob Quinn said he expected Ansah to be ready for the season opener.

Ansah has been sidelined since June’s mandatory minicamp with an unknown injury. He missed three games last year, and was physically hampered much of the rest of season, with a high-ankle sprain. The injury sapped the pass-rusher’s effectiveness, limiting him to two sacks, one year after he tallied a career-high 14.5.

The Lions also activated offensive tackle Corey Robinson, who sat out the entire offseason with a foot injury. He provides some much-needed experienced depth at the position, to pair with Cornelius Lucas, who left Thursday’s preseason finale with an ankle injury.

In an effort to start getting down to 53 players by Saturday afternoon, the Lions released running back Matt Asiata and waived guard Connor Bozick and defensive end Giorgio Newberry.

One name not activated heading into the first week of the regular season is punter Sam Martin, who is expected to remain on the non-football injury list with an ankle injury suffered this summer.

Martin’s issues clear the way for Kasey Redfern to handle punting and kickoff duties to start the campaign. He impressed throughout camp, averaging 45.3 yards per punt, with a 41.3-yard net average, during the preseason.