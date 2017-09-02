Devin Taylor (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions began the trimming of the roster from 90 to 53 earlier in the week, releasing a couple veterans before the team’s preseason finale Thursday night. It continued Friday with a handful of cuts trickling in, from veteran running back Matt Asiata to former third-round draft pick Alex Carter.

But the Lions still need to clear more than 20 spots off the roster before Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. This post will be the home for those cuts, with time-stamped updates when we have new information. Stay tuned to detroitnews.com all afternoon for the latest news.

8:50 a.m. – ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have released defensive end Devin Taylor. The long-time Detroit pass-rusher sat on the free-agent market for a quite a while this offseason, and the Lions showed little interest in re-signing him. Now, it might be worth another look.

The Lions are in a bad spot at the position and could really use another veteran to help ease the loss of Kerry Hyder (Achilles injury) and Armonty Bryant (suspension). There will be other names to hit the market on Saturday, but schematic familiarity make this one an interesting possibility.

MORE COVERAGE

Lions waive safety Alex Carter for second straight year

Justin Rogers’ Lions roster projection 3.0

Lions activate DE Ziggy Ansah from PUP list

Lions stock report: Green shines, Abbrederis loses luster

Extended playing time not a negative for Lions' Williams, Bademosi

Trade gives Brandon Thomas path to Lions roster