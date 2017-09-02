Antwione Williams (Photo: AP)

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with time-stamped updates.

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions began the trimming of the roster from 90 to 53 earlier in the week, releasing a couple veterans before the team’s preseason finale Thursday night. It continued Friday with a handful of cuts trickling in, from veteran running back Matt Asiata to former third-round draft pick Alex Carter.

But the Lions still need to clear more than 20 spots off the roster before Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. This post will be the home for those cuts, with time-stamped updates when we have new information. Stay tuned to detroitnews.com all afternoon for the latest news.

8:50 a.m. – ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have released defensive end Devin Taylor. The long-time Detroit pass-rusher sat on the free-agent market for a quite a while this offseason, and the Lions showed little interest in re-signing him. Now, it might be worth another look.

The Lions are in a bad spot at the position and could really use another veteran to help ease the loss of Kerry Hyder (Achilles injury) and Armonty Bryant (suspension). There will be other names to hit the market on Saturday, but schematic familiarity makes this one an interesting possibility.

11:48 a.m. -- The first stunner of the day is in as ESPN is reporting the Lions have waived linebacker Antwione Williams, a fifth-round pick in 2015. The overlooked writing on the wall was when he was playing deep into the fourth preseason game.

Williams had been in line to start earlier this offseason, but was never able to snatch the job away from Brandon Copeland, prior to the veteran's injury, and more recently Paul Worrilow. This is probably good news for another roster-bubble linebacker, Steve Longa, who has impressed on special teams all preseason.

The Lions also axed second-year tight end Cole Wick, according to Pro Football Weekly. It had been debated whether the team would carry four tight ends into the regular season, with Wick the mostly likely to serve as the fourth.

Johnson Bademosi (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

12:30 -- Detroit cleared up its logjam at cornerback, trading Johnson Bademosi to New England, a team source confirmed. ESPN is reporting the Lions will get a sixth-round pick in the deal. Plus, the move frees up $1.3 million in cap space.

A top special teams performer, the Lions signed Bademosi to a two-year contract last year. He became expendable as other special teams contributors emerged and free-agent addition D.J. Hayden and rookie Teez Tabor leapfrogged him on the defensive depth chart.

12:44 -- It appears the Lions will go into the season carrying three, not four tight ends. After news of Wick's departure leaked earlier, ESPN is reporting undrafted rookie Robert Tonyan has been cut and the Detroit News has confirmed Khari Lee has been waived.

That leaves the Lions with the trio of Eric Ebron, Darren Fells and rookie Michael Roberts to shoulder the load. Given the injuries the team has dealt with at the position in recent years, expect at least one tight end to be added back to the practice squad.

1:18 -- Defensive end Pat O'Connor had been waived, a league source confirmed. That news first came out early this morning and position groups typically find out their fate around the same time. There has been no news from the Alex Barrett or Jeremiah Valoaga camps to this point, but that could change quickly if the Lions can find a veteran they'd like to add to the roster.

MORE COVERAGE

Lions waive safety Alex Carter for second straight year

Justin Rogers’ Lions roster projection 3.0

Lions activate DE Ziggy Ansah from PUP list

Lions stock report: Green shines, Abbrederis loses luster

Extended playing time not a negative for Lions' Williams, Bademosi

Trade gives Brandon Thomas path to Lions roster