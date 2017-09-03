The Detroit Lions added offensive lineman Zac Kerin off waivers Sunday from the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo: Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added two offensive linemen Sunday when the team was awarded Zac Kerin and Brian Mihalik off waivers.

Kerin, undrafted out of Toledo in 2014, has spent his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings. After working on the practice squad as a rookie, he served as a backup each of the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder has appeared in 13 games, but doesn’t have a start under his belt. He played 118 offensive snaps in 2016 and has experience lining up at both center and guard.

The Lions also snagged Mihalik, who was briefly with the team last year, before he was poached off the practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A seventh-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Mihalik played defensive end for Boston College. As a senior, he appeared in 13 games, recording 31 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

After being released by the Eagles, he was picked up by the Steelers, who converted him to an offensive tackle. The Lions got a first-hand look at Mihalik during the two teams’ joint practices last year.

The Lions have yet to announce corresponding transactions to clear the roster space for the new additions.

As for Detroit’s nearly two dozen cuts from Saturday, all but two went unclaimed on waivers. The Carolina Panthers added quarterback Brad Kaaya to their roster, while the Buffalo Bills claimed tight end Khari Lee.

