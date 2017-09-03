Lions wide receiver Dontez Ford is one of 10 players on the team’s practice squad. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have established its 10-man practice squad, a group fully constructed from players on the roster for the team’s final preseason game.

The Lions announced the signing of linebacker Thurston Armbrister, cornerback Adairius Barnes, wide receivers Jace Billingsley and Dontez Ford, center Leo Koloamatangi, defensive tackle Derrick Lott, safety Rolan Milligan, offensive tackle Storm Norton, defensive end Pat O’Connor and tight end Cole Wick.

The glaring absence from the practice squad is linebacker Antwione Williams, who arguably the team’s most-surprising cut from Saturday. He had split first-team reps at strong side linebacker much of training camp.

Lott is the most unfamiliar name in the 10-man group, having signed with the Lions a week ago, after the team placed Jordan Hill on injured reserve.

But Lott made his presence felt in the preseason finale, recording seven tackles, including two behind the line. That’s an impressive stat line for an interior lineman.

