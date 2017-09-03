In the four preseason games, Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya completed 24 of 40 passes for 291 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions will have to find another quarterback to put on the practice squad. Offseason third-stringer Brad Kaaya, the team’s sixth-round draft pick, was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers.

Kaaya flashed promise during an up-and-down preseason. In the four games, he completed 24 of 40 passes for 291 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

But he was never threatened to overtake Jake Rudock in the battle for Detroit’s backup quarterback job. Not having the luxury to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, the Lions waived Kaaya Saturday, as part of the team’s final roster cuts.

He will serve as the third quarterback on the Panthers, behind starter Cam Newton and veteran backup Derek Anderson.

