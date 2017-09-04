Defensive end Earl Okine, right, spent this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, recording four tackles and a sack in the team’s preseason opener. The Detroit Lions added him to their practice squad Monday. (Photo: Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made a change to the team’s newly formed practice squad Monday morning, signing defensive end Earl Okine. To make room, the Lions released defensive tackle Derrick Lott.

Okine went undrafted out of the University of Florida in 2013, initially signing with the Houston Texans. After bouncing around a number of smaller leagues, from the CFL to the AFL to the FXFL, he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015, playing five games with the team.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder spent this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, recording four tackles and a sack in the team’s preseason opener.

Okine has an interesting connection to the Lions coaching staff. He was with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin during the coach’s one-year stint as Florida’s defensive coordinator in 2010.

Lott had signed with the Lions eight days ago, a roster replacement for Jordan Hill, after the veteran defensive tackle was placed on injured reserve with a bicep injury. Despite the short stay, Lott made a positive impact, recording seven tackles, including two for a loss, in the preseason finale against Buffalo.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers