Justin Rogers, from left, Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo make their predictions on the Lions Lowdown TV Preview Show. (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit News sportswriters Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers take a look at the upcoming season for the Detroit Lions. Detroit News

Will the Lions make the playoffs for the second straight year?

Will Ziggy Ansah return to form with a rejuvenated defense?

Will Ameer Abdullah provide Matthew Stafford with a dependable running game?

These are some of the questions which are answered in Lions Lowdown, The Detroit News TV preview show with columnists Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo and beat reporter Justin Rogers.

The season starts Sunday at Ford Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m.

Here are some of the highlights from the show.

►1:20 Rogers prediction, 9-7

►1:45 Niyo prediction, 8-8

►2:10 Wojo prediction, 8-8

►3:10 Offense

►5:40 Matthew Stafford

►7:50 Defense

►9:15 Jarrad Davis

►11:30 Key players

►13:20 Jim Caldwell

►15:05 Arizona Cardinals