Allen Park — Without quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Lions probably win three games in 2016. It takes a special player, both physically gifted and impeccably poised, to lead eight fourth-quarter comebacks.

But even with Stafford working his magic, the Lions’ offense was far from potent last season. The unit ranked 21st in yardage and 20th in points. There was a noticeable lack of big plays as the team relied on a dink-and-dunk passing game, long drives and late-game heroics to squeak by opponents.

And as it has for much of the past two decades, Detroit’s offense lacked balance.

Beyond brief spurts, opponents had little reason to fear the Lions’ ground game.

This year, the team believes it will be different. They believe that because they believe in Ameer Abdullah.

Detroit has so many offensive weapons. Golden Tate has consistently racked up 90 receptions, tight end Eric Ebron is a matchup nightmare who has steadily improved each season and Theo Riddick is arguably the best receiving back in the NFL. But Abdullah, in his third year out of Nebraska, holds the key to unlocking the offense’s full potential.

He teased that ability last season, before the football gods took him away.

In the season opener, a game where the Lions scored a season-high 39 points, Abdullah was electric. He racked up 120 yards from scrimmage on just 17 touches, scoring on an 11-yard reception where he lined up split wide.

In the opening quarter of Week 2 against Tennessee, he had a dazzling 14-yard touchdown run negated by a hold. And in the second frame, he got loose on a cutback, breaking two tackles for a 24-yard gain.

It ended up being his final play of the season. Charging through the second tackle, Abdullah was spun around and planted awkwardly, injuring his foot and requiring surgery. It was the first time he missed a game due to injury, at any level.

The team’s other backs averaged 3.5 yards per attempt last season. The leading rusher finished with fewer than 400 yards and 13.4 percent of the team’s carries were stuffed — resulting in a loss of yardage or no gain. That ranked last in the NFL.

That’s what happens when your backs can’t consistently make the first man miss, one of Abdullah’s strengths.

“He can break one at any point in time,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said earlier this offseason. “Not everybody has to be blocked in order for him to be productive, because he can make some guys miss inside of the holes, outside of the holes.”

It’s why the Lions didn’t sign an accomplished veteran or draft a viable rookie to challenge Abdullah for the starting job. The team, from Caldwell to general manager Bob Quinn, felt they already had their guy.

Now it’s up to him to prove them right.

Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford's throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham's (pictured) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (pictured) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (pictured) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Panthers 20.
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (pictured) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le'Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (pictured) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (pictured) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (pictured) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7
    What potentially sets Abdullah apart, beyond his ability to move like a rabbit through traffic, is his mental approach. His attention to detail, his ability to think on a macro and micro level is a unique trait.

    He’s obsessed with the mindset of the team. He’s in-tune and motivated by the improvement of his teammates, especially on defense. He raves about cornerback Nevin Lawson’s improvement and rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis’ deadline. And at 24, Abdullah is eager to be one of the team’s vocal leaders.

    His ability to lead is grounded in his ability to communicate.

    “He does a phenomenal job being inquisitive, asking questions,” offensive line coach Ron Prince said. “He pulls the linemen aside, might pull me aside, ‘Hey, what are we thinking here? What did you think about that cut I made?’ ”

    Abdullah has a profound respect for the teammates who clear his path and is constantly probing to understand how the linemen like to block and why they do it specific ways. He understands the value of chemistry among the unit and wants to be part of a bigger symbiosis.

    “I just try to step into their realm and understand how they’re calling things, the terminology they’re using, what are their checks when they get a specific front,” Abdullah said. “I want to know so when I’m lined up and they’re speaking in their language, I can have insight to do my job better. And if they know how I read things and how I like things blocked, it can give them a little bit of an edge.

    “That’s the kind of relationship you need with your line,” he said. “You can’t just do your job and they do their job. You need to co-exist. I need them and they need me.

    The Lions haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush eeked past the mark with 1,006 in 2013. Before that, it was Kevin Jones in 2004. Could Abdullah be next?

    During the offseason, he enjoys working with kids, participating and speaking at youth camps. One of his favorite mottos is, “Why not me?” It’s a philosophy he lives by.

    Let’s be honest, a 1,000-yard season might be thinking too inside the box. Abdullah could average 4.5 yards per carry. He could provide a consistent big-play threat. He could help pave the way for the play-action pass, one of the team’s dangerous weapons.

    And if you ask him, he believes he has the potential to be an elite dual-threat, on the level of Arizona’s David Johnson or Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell.

    Of course, that requires extraordinary opportunity, which isn't likely to be as plentiful in Detroit with Riddick, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington also expected to get touches. It also requires durability, something Abdullah understands he has to prove.

    But is the concept that far outside reality? If he averaged the 120 yards from scrimmage he posted in the opener last season, his production wouldn’t be far off from the league leaders.

    “Yeah, definitely, but there’s a process to everything,” Abdullah said. “I don’t like when people get caught up believing they can’t be something.”

    That process is never-ending. Abdullah is still young and relatively inexperienced, at least at the pro level. He has no problem admitting he still has much to learn about playing his position, but he’s eyeing greatness.

    “A lot of the things I’m learning this offseason, I’m seeing the way I’m applying them on film, and they’re becoming part of my subconscious,” he said. “That’s something really big, training that muscle memory until it becomes subconscious. I believe that’s what makes a lot of great players great.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/Justin_Rogers

