Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21  John Froschauer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham’s (13) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.  John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (8) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (1) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Carolina 20.  David T. Foster III, Charlotte Observer
Fullscreen
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason,
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (9) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le’Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right)), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (12) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (22) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20  Jason Behnken, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (5) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21  Al Bello, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7  Dylan Buell, Getty Images
    Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter sat down with The Detroit News to talk about a number of topics, including Matthew Stafford's offseason work, the offensive line and the return of healthy running backs Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick.

    ■ Question: Since you’ve taken over as offensive coordinator, Matthew Stafford’s completion percentage is up and his mistakes are down. But one thing we don’t see much anymore is the deep ball. Are there any plans to increase the downfield passing this year?

    ■ Answer: “He’s definitely got it in him. It’s a bit of multiple factors, I would say. It’s a little bit schematic, a little bit personnel driven, and a bit on figuring out how to block up the opposing pass rush. It’s certainly not something we’re trying to avoid and something we could certainly see more of (this season).”

    ■ Q. Have you seen positive returns from Stafford’s offseason work with an outside quarterback coach?

    ■ A. “I do see improvement. Every player in this league wants to improve year to year, using the offseason. For Stafford, who has had a lot of success in this league, to go out and work on improving himself, work on stepping up a couple different factors in his game, it’s really big of him to do and we’re seeing it pay off in practice, and I think we’ll see it pay off in the games. He is doing some things better and I expect that to translate in a few more good plays for the Lions this year.”

    ■ Q. As a coordinator, do you ever worry about too many cooks in the kitchen with Stafford?

    ■ A. “No, not on my end. With the current state of the rules, state of how often we get to work with our guys, how much time we get to spend with our guys, if players aren’t looking to get better on their own, they’re really missing an opportunity. To me, for Stafford looking to get better working with those guys, I think it’s a big plus.”

    ■ Q. With Greg Robinson still learning the system after joining the team in June, and Graham Glasgow still growing into the left guard spot, what’s your confidence level with the left side of the offensive line?

    ■ A. “Every week of camp, every preseason game has built confidence within me. I feel like we’re ready to go attack the season with those guys. I think we’re going to get even better from Week 1 to Week 2, two to three, etc.

    “All in all, those guys have done a nice job. Greg, getting thrown in here basically the first day of training camp, and picking it up, executing and getting better as we go. I have good confidence in that group and confidence we’ll improve as the thing goes on.”

    ■ Q. How much did losing Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick handcuff your ability to call the offense last year, and what does it mean to have them back and healthy?

    ■ A. “Huge to have those guys back. Both are really good players, in their own right. Both do different things really well, have different strengths and weaknesses. Any time you lose guys like that, you adjust and do what whoever else is in there does best.

    “We’re still going to play multiple guys at that position this year, but to have those guys back is big for us. We’re going to call a bunch of runs and I expect them to work at a higher clip, with higher efficiency, than they did last year.”

    ■ Q. You recently told us you put an emphasis on gaining a better understanding of run offense this offseason. Did you collaborate with any outside coaches?

    ■ A. “Nothing really in-depth like that. Had plenty of discussions with many guys, but I’m known to try to solve things on my own. I like to learn things that way, really diving into a topic, whether that’s football or outside of football.

    “Sometimes, when you try to discuss things (with other coaches) and you don’t see it the same way or speak with the same verbiage, it can be a little hard to make that connection. There are a lot of different ways to learn and I’ve found I do my best when I set myself up a study or a couple of studies and some goals as I go along.”

    ■ Q. Was the fifth receiver battle between Jace Billingsley and Jared Abbrederis as close as we made it out to be?

    ■ A. “Very, very, very close. We were lucky to have good competition at a lot of spots on this team, but that was a really, really healthy competition between those two guys, and one that kept going back and forth as training camp went on. Both guys do a lot of things really well. We’re excited to have them both here.”

    ■ Q. What gives you confidence dropped passes won’t be an issue again this year?

    ■ A. “We’ve made a commitment, in a couple of different ways I don’t want to get into, on the way we’ve gone about doing things. We hope that we’ve made some breakthroughs, made some improvements in the way our guys catch the ball moving forward.

    “I think we’ve cut our lack of catches in half from last (offseason). We’re doing better in training camp. Our guys are doing a better job and I’m doing a better job coaching it, along with our other coaches. Sometimes, it’s a bit fluky, sometimes there’s good reasons you don’t catch passes. We’re trying to work on those good reasons.”

    ■ Q. Have you considered whether guys have trouble adjusting to Stafford’s arm strength?

    ■ A. “It would be an interesting scientific study. I’ve never been a high-level receiver, myself. I’m sure velocity adds a layer of difficulty, but at the end of the day, that’s the job. The job is to catch the ball. If the difficulty level is seven or six, let’s go catch all of them. It would be an interesting study for somebody to do.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

