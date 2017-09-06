Detroit Lions safety Don Carey is looking to get 100 people to donate $100 to First Step, a Wayne County organization dedicated to assisting victims of domestic and sexual violence. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — During the past week, Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt has shown the power of his platform. After setting an initial goal of raising $200,000 to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, he’s gone on to generate $27 million, and counting, in donations.

Detroit Lions safety Don Carey, the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season for his charitable works with Detroit schools, has his sights set on a smaller, but equally meaningful goal.

Carey is looking to get 100 people to donate $100 to First Step, a Wayne County organization dedicated to assisting victims of domestic and sexual violence.

I will be joining FirstStepPlymouth 💯 Men campaign to help combat Domestic Violence. https://t.co/7QROGAa4mmhttps://t.co/CgBhIQZXU6 — Don Carey (@DonCarey) August 24, 2017

“I don’t think anyone should put in a situation where they can’t defend themselves,” Carey said. “I’m doing my part.”

By early afternoon on Wednesday, Carey already had 48 people committed to donating $100.

You can donate to First Step through the company’s website, http://www.firststep-mi.org/.

