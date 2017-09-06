Hakeem Valles (Photo: Christian Petersen, Getty Images)

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions made a pair of practice squad moves Wednesday morning, signing tight end Hakeem Valles and wide receiver Noel Thomas and releasing tight end Cole Wick and receiver Dontez Ford.

Valles, undrafted out of Monmouth last season, was with the Arizona Cardinals last season, appearing in 11 games. He was released last weekend, as part of the team’s final cuts.

Thomas spent the offseason with the Lions after going undrafted out of UConn. The 6-foot, 205-pounder caught three passes for 35 yards in two preseason games. He missed the other two with an undisclosed injury.

