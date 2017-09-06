Lions game-by-game predictions from Justin Rogers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions' season from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21  John Froschauer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham’s (13) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.  John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (8) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (1) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Carolina 20.  David T. Foster III, Charlotte Observer
Fullscreen
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason,
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (9) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le’Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right)), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (12) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (22) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20  Jason Behnken, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (5) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21  Al Bello, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7  Dylan Buell, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — Correlation doesn’t necessarily mean causation, but Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked like a different player since the last time the Arizona Cardinals came to town.

    The 2015 matchup was a game the Lions would like to forget. The Cardinals stormed into Ford Field, jumped out to a 28-7 lead at the half and cruised to 42-17 victory, dropping the Lions to 0-5 on the season. It could easily be viewed as the low point of coach Jim Caldwell’s tenure with the franchise.

    And while countless Lions struggled in the game, the notable footnote from the defeat was the benching of quarterback Matthew Stafford early in the second half.

    It wasn’t the worst game of his career, by any means, but Stafford was off from the start. On his second pass, after escaping a collapsing pocket, he didn’t put enough air under a throw intended for tight end Tim Wright. If the ball had been on target, the Lions were looking at a big gain. Wright had lots of room to run. Instead, the flat pass was intercepted by safety Rashad Johnson.

    Stafford was picked again near the end of the first quarter, when defensive tackle Cory Redding worked around a block and jumped a screen pass attempted for Ameer Abdullah. Stafford’s tackle at the 4-yard line only briefly delayed the Cardinals from getting into the end zone.

    At halftime, with Arizona already up 21, Stafford was told another mistake wouldn’t be tolerated. So when Cardinals Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson intercepted a pass intended for Calvin Johnson on the opening drive of the third quarter, Caldwell surprised everyone by yanking the starting quarterback.

    DETROIT LIONS 2017 SCHEDULE

    Caldwell and Stafford downplayed the benching from the start, and two years later, neither consider anything about the decision remarkable.

    “Well, based on what had been said, (Caldwell) had to honor his word and I understand that,” Stafford said. “I was frustrated, just like any player would be, and competitor would be, because, shoot, I’ve been in that situation a bunch of times and thrown some touchdowns and brought us back.”

    That frustration didn’t linger. Stafford never sulked and his future performance wasn’t negatively impacted. In fact, it’s been quite the opposite. In the 27 games since the benching, Stafford’s numbers have skyrocketed. He’s completed 66.6 percent of his passes, and thrown 50 touchdowns with just 15 interceptions.

    “I’ve always felt I was a pretty resilient person,” Stafford said. “Came to this organization after an 0-16 and got beat up and hurt my first two years and we weren’t very good, and battled through that. So, I’ve kind of known for a while that I’m a resilient human being. You have to be to play this position in this league. That was just another opportunity to prove it, I guess.”

    Stafford’s response to the situation proved his mettle, once again, but no one seems interested in making the larger connection  that the humiliation of being pulled from the game has fueled the overall elevation of his performance, least of all Caldwell.

    “If you’re inferring that it had anything to do with the benching, I’d tell you no,” Caldwell said. “I’d tell you no because the guy is the same guy  same drive, same will. Doesn’t mean he’s always going to have a perfect game. But Matthew’s a pretty special individual.”

    Caldwell is probably right. And if there was anything to be singled out as a key factor in Stafford’s improvement, it would probably be the promotion of Jim Bob Cooter as offensive coordinator two weeks later.

    And let’s be realistic, even if the benching mattered then, it doesn’t matter now. No one is thinking about 2015 with the Cardinals returning for the 2017 season opener. Stafford is looking forward to test driving his fully stocked offense against a defense that led the NFL in sacks last year and has two of the best defensive backs in the league in Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu.

    “That’s a good recipe, right there,” Stafford said. “They’ve got guys that can play man coverage and just make it tough on you as an offense, play man coverage and really create one-on-one matchups in the pass protection schemes as well.

    “They’re about creating one-on-ones and betting that their guys are going to win more one-on-ones than you are and that’s a challenge, a fun one.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

    MORE LIONS COVERAGE

    Five critical questions for the Lions’ offense

    Lions’ Tate says he’d get kick out of returning punts

    Lions uncertain of Ansah’s workload vs. Cardinals

    Writer: Lions LB Davis ranks 2nd among NFL rookies

    Cutting QB Brad Kaaya backfires on Lions

    Lions’ Don Carey sets out to help victims of violence

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE